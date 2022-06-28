Elevate Holistics Brings Affordable Recommendations to the Pelican State

The medical marijuana card provider is breaking down the financial barriers to access by halving the cost for patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, is bringing affordable recommendations - the order the physician faxes to a pharmacy - to Louisiana, with an average cost of $75-$100 per appointment compared to $199 from other providers.

"One of the greatest issues facing our health system is how cost-prohibitive it can be, which leads people to avoid getting treatments or pursuing therapies that would vastly improve their quality of life," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "By making appointments for medical marijuana cards affordable, Elevate is eliminating issues of accessibility for patients across Louisiana and giving them what they need at a price they can afford."

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator (MOS) serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care. Encrypted online telehealth options, including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos, help patients navigate state laws with confidence.

About Elevate Holistics

Elevate Holistics, a Craft Health company, is a telehealth platform focusing on getting people their medical marijuana cards and physician's medical cannabis certifications/recommendations as simply and easily as possible. The vision was two-fold: increase accessibility to those in need and provide an easy to use platform for people who want the privacy of their own home. Today, Elevate Holistics operates in multiple states, has served thousands of HAPPY PATIENTS, and is innovating to provide doctors & patients a better medical marijuana evaluation experience. For more information, visit https://elevate-holistics.com/

