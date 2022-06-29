BANDAI NAMCO TOYS & COLLECTIBLES AMERICA TO LAUNCH ONE PIECE U.S.A. TOUR AS PART OF LARGEST-EVER LOCATION-BASED ENTERTAINMENT EXPERIENCE AT ANIME EXPO 2022

Massive Anime Fan Experience Includes THE GUNDAM BASE LOS ANGELES POP-UP, Franchise Showcases, Product Premieres, Exclusive Collectibles, Photo Ops, and Giveaways Plus Team Kamen Rider Showcase with Meet-Up, Guest Panel & Special Screening

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America ("BNTCA") is set to make U.S. anime industry history this July when it presents the largest-ever location-based entertainment experience at Anime Expo 2022. At this year's convention, BNTCA will offer a massive, immersive experience that not only cuts across the company's product portfolio but also features a collection of its top licensed properties. Fans can look forward to an array of experiences from BNTCA that ranges from special exhibits, displays, statues and life-sized photo ops to dioramas, souvenirs and event exclusives and more. In total BNTCA's location-based entertainment experience at Anime Expo 2022 spans over 10,000 square feet of exhibit space and encompasses five different booths (2602, 2406, 2606, 2211 and E6). BNTCA's showcase will include popular product brands such as Tamashii Nations, MegaHouse, Shokugan and fan-favorite franchises like One Piece, Gundam, Dragon Ball and Digimon. In addition, BNTCA will host a Team Kamen Rider showcase that includes a meet-up and guest panel as well as special screening of the new TV series "Fuuto PI." Attendees are invited to visit any and all of BNTCA's booths daily during regular show hours throughout Anime Expo 2022.

Details of BNTCA's Anime Expo 2022 line-up including promotional offers are as follow:

One Piece U.S.A. Tour | Booth 2602 – Exhibit Hall

Launch Premiere of One Piece U.S.A. Tour , a multi-city tour celebrating the world of One Piece includes interactive experiences, displays and exhibits including over 60 products from Tamashii Nations, Bandai Hobby , MegaHouse and Banpresto.

Event Exclusives . Select from this collection of event exclusives available for purchase:

Online Exclusives . A collection of One Piece exclusives available on the . A collection of One Piece exclusives available on the Tamashii Web Shop

Products Available . Other products available for purchase include:

Free Souvenirs . A variety of souvenirs will be offered including fan, badge ribbon, bandana, paper straw hat, Portrait of a Pirate MegaHouse booklet and "One Piece Film Red" bag while supplies last

THE GUNDAM BASE LOS ANGELES POP-UP | Booth 2406 – Exhibit Hall

Special edition of THE GUNDAM BASE POP-UP Experience that brings THE GUNDAM BASE concept direct to fans and recreates elements from THE GUNDAM BASE Japan or in Japan .

Event Exclusives . Select from over 100 model kits, including both event exclusives and THE GUNDAM BASE exclusives, available for purchase.

Promotional Offer . Receive one of three different gifts with purchase while supplies last:

Free Souvenir . Receive a limited edition THE GUNDAM BASE LOS ANGELES POP-UP sticker for completing a survey while supplies last.

Ultimate Gundam Giveaway . Multiple winners will receive amazing Gundam prizes from Bandai Hobby , Tamashii Nations, MegaHouse and more! . Multiple winners will receive amazing Gundam prizes from, Tamashii Nations, MegaHouse and more! Visit the Contest Page for details.

Digimon & Kamen Rider Booth | Booth 2211 – Exhibit Hall

From Digimon Digimon Devices (Digimon and X) Digimon NXEDGE Style Digimon Adventure Digicolle Mix

From Kamen Rider

Tamashii Nations / MegaHouse / Shokugan Booth

Curated Product Showcase from BNTCA brands Tamashii Nations, MegaHouse and Shokugan featuring such fan-favorite franchises as Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, Evangelion, Animal Crossing, Macross, Ultraman and more.

From Tamashii Nations

From MegaHouse and Shokugan Buy 2 trading figures and get 10% off Buy 4 trading figures and get 15% off Buy 6 trading figures and get 20% off Buy 10 trading figures and get 30% off



Team Kamen Rider Showcase

Team Kamen Rider Meet-Up. Connect with team members before the panel.

Booth 2211 | Saturday, July 2 at 2:00pm

Panel: Kamen Rider – What's Next in the U.S. Hear about what's happening next with the Kamen Rider franchise in the U.S. with hosts Team Kamen Rider and BNTC and guest panelists: Director Yousuke Kabashima ("Fuuto PI"), Writer Brandon Easton ("Transformers: War for Cybertron"), plus Crunchyroll and Shout! Factory.

Room 403AB | Saturday, July 2 at 7:30pm

Special Screening of "Fuuto PI. " Watch a special screening of the new anime series "Fuuto PI." Room 403AB | Saturday, July 2 immediately after the panel.

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNTCA)

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is a leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future." Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in collectibles, children's toys and entertainment today, including Gundam, Tamagotchi®, Dragon Ball®, Vital Hero, Anime Heroes®, Tamashii Nations®, Bandai Hobby and MegaHouse. BNTCA is proud to be the official distributor in the US for Storm Collectibles, Flame Toys, nanoblock®, and official Studio Ghibli merchandise. For more information, visit bandai.com.

