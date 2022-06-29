InnovoPro to Put Their Chickpea Protein Twist on the "All American" Burger Experience at IFT First Chicago

InnovoPro to Put Their Chickpea Protein Twist on the "All American" Burger Experience at IFT First Chicago

Chickpea Protein's Versatility Will Be on Full Display as InnovoPro Curates a Savory Summer Experience

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InnovoPro, a global leader in chickpea protein technology, will be attending IFT First Chicago 2022 from July 11th through July 13th to showcase the "all American" summer through plant-based proteins. Located in the iconic culinary city, IFT Chicago will be the largest B2B food innovation expo in the country. InnovoPro will be celebrating the special occasion by providing its own plant-based cheeseburgers to guests and attendees. The burger patty, cheese, and mayonnaise will all be made with InnovoPro's versatile chickpea protein.

InnovoPro Logo (PRNewswire)

InnovoPro's chickpea ingredients platform enables sustainable, great-tasting, clean-label solutions. The latest innovation CP-XTURA™ 65 (TVP), is a game-changing option for the fast-growing meat alternative market, delivering the same savory taste profile as traditional burger patties. The unique and delicious burger will be complemented by plant-based cheese and egg-free mayonnaise using InnovoPro's flagship protein concentrate, CP-Pro 70®. InnovoPro's ingredients are non-GMO, gluten-free, and non-allergenic.

"We are excited to be able to share our take on such a classic facet of American cuisine, the cheeseburger, to an event as impactful as IFT Chicago," said Taly Nechushtan, CEO of InnovoPro. "InnovoPro's chickpea protein platform offers unbeatable taste and mouthfeel, has an excellent nutritional profile, and "free-from" properties, which enable us to bring a unique, flavorful experience to the US."

The IFT First will be held on July 11-13th at McCormick Place, Chicago. Visit InnovoPro at booth #S1771.

About InnovoPro

InnovoPro is committed to bringing a unique plant-based protein platform to the global food & beverage market, for creating nutritious, tasty, and sustainable food products. With an excellent nutritional profile, "free from" properties and wide usability in the food industry, InnovoPro's CP-Pro 70® concentrate is the best choice for the growing plant-based protein market. Now, with its growing recognition and infrastructure, InnovoPro is in the best position to scale up its innovative solutions worldwide.

Please visit innovopro.com for more information.

Media Contact

Harper Clark

harper.clark@si14global.com

Contact us: office@innovopro.com Visit us: www.innovopro.com | LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InnovoPro