FAIR: Supreme Court Greenlights the Continuation of Biden's Border Crisis

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) issued the following statement in response to the Supreme Court's ruling on the Biden administration's improper termination of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, also known as "Remain in Mexico."

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is a national, nonprofit, public-interest, membership organization of concerned citizens who share a common belief that our nation's immigration policies must be reformed to serve the national interest. Visit FAIR's website at www.fairus.org . (PRNewsFoto/FAIR) (PRNewswire)

"When fully active under President Trump, MPP required many illegal border crossers to remain in Mexico while they waited for an immigration judge to consider the merits of their applications, many of which were dubious asylum claims. Thus, MPP effectively cut off the strongest pull-factor for illegal immigration – the near-guarantee of being released into the interior of the United States after apprehension by a border patrol officer. MPP was an obstacle to the Biden administration's mass immigration agenda so they fought to end it.

"By ending MPP how and when they did, the Biden administration put the American public and migrants at risk, all while footing enormous bills to state and local taxpayers who must provide benefits to aliens released into their communities. The Court's decision today, however, perpetuates this status quo and will allow the government to continue releasing inadmissible aliens into the United States, in direct violation of federal law.

"The Biden administration chose to terminate MPP knowing that their decision would allow them to violate other immigration laws. In the absence of a fully-operational MPP program, DHS unlawfully chooses to release thousands of inadmissible aliens into the United States resulting in further incentives that encourage mass illegal immigration across the Southern border.

"Today's Supreme Court ruling highlights the need for Congressional action to mandate MPP and secure our southern border. Courts cannot be relied on to rein in the Biden administration's relentless flouting of immigration laws. Congress must step forward with needed reforms to stop this historic border crisis."

Contact: Ron Kovach, 202-328-7004 or rkovach@fairus.org

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)