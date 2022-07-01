StimLabs, LLC. Announces Growing Portfolio with New Product: Enverse™

ROSWELL, Ga., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StimLabs, LLC ("StimLabs"), a leader in regenerative technologies and products that are revolutionizing patient care through innovation and personalized solutions, today announced the launch of a new placental membrane-based product, Enverse.

StimLabs is expanding their product portfolio to address the widening range of needs in healthcare facilities. The introduction of Enverse is part of StimLabs' aim to simplify patient care for both physicians and the hospital systems in which they practice. Both physician owned and hospital owned facilities now have StimLabs' solutions at their disposal.

Enverse is a translucent dehydrated complete human placental membrane (dCHPM) allograft designed for use as a wound covering over acute and chronic wounds. The dCHPM allograft is processed to retain the intermediate layer using the patented Clearify™ method. This allograft is stabilized using a patented oven-dehydration process, resulting in a compact, translucent format. Enverse allows for increased application site visibility while maintaining excellent handling characteristics.1

StimLabs' differentiated placental membrane-based product portfolio remains of the highest quality with each product processed using StimLabs' patented Clearify process. StimLabs takes a scientific approach to process development, encompassing the identification, optimization, and retention of native structures and structural components found in birth tissue. With the ultimate goal of preserving all the potential that birth tissue offers, StimLabs continues to innovate the tissue space and deliver market-leading products.

About StimLabs

Stimlabs, LLC. was founded in 2015 with a desire to advance the state of regenerative medicine. StimLabs is comprised of industry leaders who strive to offer patients the best possible care through innovation and personalized solutions. Since inception, StimLabs has conceptualized and launched a comprehensive product portfolio applying to a wide range of clinical needs and established a portfolio of intellectual property. Dedicated to providing only the highest quality products, Stimlabs continues to be a partner to both physicians and patients. For more information, visit www.stimlabs.com.

