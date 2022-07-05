ArcBest Announces Its Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

FORT SMITH, Ark., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) will announce its second quarter 2022 financial results prior to the opening market on Friday, July 29, 2022. A conference call with company executives will be held that day at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT) to discuss these results. Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 891-8357.

Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on September 15, 2022. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633-8284 or (402) 977-9140 (for international callers). The conference ID for the playback is 22019591.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed live on ArcBest's website at arcb.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed at ArcBest's website through September 15, 2022.

