AWP, Backed By Kohlberg & Co., Expands U.S. Footprint into Pacific Northwest with Acquisition of Northwest Traffic Services

AWP, Backed By Kohlberg & Co., Expands U.S. Footprint into Pacific Northwest with Acquisition of Northwest Traffic Services

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Area Wide Protective ("AWP"), America's leading provider of traffic control services that support infrastructure upgrades and expansion, has entered an agreement to acquire Northwest Traffic Services, a traffic control company and traffic sign manufacturer based in Boise, Idaho.

North America's leading provider of traffic control services and equipment. (PRNewswire)

AWP Expands U.S. Footprint into Pacific Northwest with the Acquisition of Northwest Traffic Services

Northwest Traffic Services joins AWP and its family of brands – including Statewide Safety Systems and Trafficade Services Companies – to deliver superior traffic control safety services and equipment coast to coast. This acquisition specifically expands AWP's national presence and capabilities into Idaho and Oregon.

"AWP is excited about the opportunity to team up with Northwest Traffic Services in bringing more value to energy, telecom, construction, transportation and special events customers throughout the Pacific Northwest," says Rob Sehnert, AWP president and CEO. "Our companies share a common safety culture and passion for delivering high-quality service and support. We look forward to pursuing shared growth opportunities in the region."

Cody South, Northwest Traffic Services owner and operator, added: "I am proud of the customer relationships our family-owned business has developed over the last nine years and look forward to joining the AWP family. This acquisition gives our team access to greater strategic resources and capabilities that we can leverage to better serve existing and new customers."

Founded in 2013, Northwest Traffic Services is a full service, 24/7 traffic control provider offering infrastructure work-zone protection, traffic control for special events, equipment rental and custom sign manufacturing.

About Area Wide Protective

As North America's leader in professional traffic management, Area Wide Protective Inc., (AWP) protects the public and the people who make infrastructure possible. AWP's network of brands includes Statewide Safety Systems, Trafficade Service Companies, Advantage Barricade & Roadmarks, Traffic Safety Rentals and Safety First. The company's capabilities include work zone flagging, design and engineering for transportation management plans, equipment sales, rental and 24/7 support. AWP employs 6,700 team members across 27 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AWP, Inc.