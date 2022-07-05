Fair Trade USA™ Announces Organizational Changes

Larry Ruff continues in expanded role as President, rejoins Board of Directors and Monika Vasquez-Pelz joins Fair Trade Advisory Council

OAKLAND, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Trade USA announces two leadership changes to support the ongoing expansion of the organization.

Effective immediately, Larry Ruff will serve in the newly restructured President's role at Fair Trade USA. He was recently reappointed to the Board of Directors. Ruff joined Fair Trade in 2020 as President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) after serving five years on the Board. In this elevated position, Ruff will lead Fair Trade USA's transformation efforts to fuel accelerated growth, scale, and significantly greater impact.

"Larry joined Fair Trade USA's senior management team at a tenuous time – just as Covid-19 hit," said Paul Rice, Founder & CEO of Fair Trade. "Larry's leadership helped us navigate some difficult periods and the return to organizational health and growth that we are experiencing today."

Prior to Fair Trade, Ruff held a variety of leadership positions with Levi Strauss & Company in the US and internationally, including Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer, Global Marketing Officer, and Managing Director. He currently serves on Cornell University's Leadership Council on Combating Racism and Promoting Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging, and is a recipient of Cornell University's "Out in Business" – Distinguished Alumni Award (2019) for commitment to LGBTQ+ Community in Business and Society.

Monika Vasquez-Pelz will join Fair Trade USA's Advisory Council where she will help guide the organization to reach its goals of delivering more impact to more communities around the world. A licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and retired Audit Partner with Armanino LLP, Vasquez-Pelz is a subject matter expert in accounting for retail and consumer products, nonprofits, and other industries. She currently provides consulting services through MVP Accounting and Consulting.

"We are excited about these leadership additions and changes," stated Rice. "We welcome Monika to the Advisory Council and look forward to her insight and expertise on the council."

About Fair Trade USA

Fair Trade USA offers award-winning, rigorous, and globally recognized sustainable sourcing certification programs that improve livelihoods, protect the environment, and build resilient, transparent supply chains. Fair Trade USA is building an innovative model of responsible business, conscious consumerism, and shared value to eliminate poverty and enable sustainable development for farmers, workers, their families, and communities around the world.

