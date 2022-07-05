ViTel Net is Granted Patent for Configurable Virtual Care Platform

MCLEAN, Va., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ViTel Net , the pioneer in telehealth innovation and enterprise virtual care, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted Patent #11380434 to ViTel Net and its experts Allen Izadpanah, Jon Louthian, Donald Buck, Julian Werfel, and Robert Graves.

ViTel Net logo (PRNewsfoto/ViTel Net) (PRNewswire)

The United States Patent and Trademark Office Grants ViTel Net Patent for Robust Virtual Care System

This patent covers ViTel Net's industry leading software system that designs, configures, deploys, and runs sophisticated custom applications across a variety of hardware platforms, without writing any code. A longstanding differentiator of the vCareCommand™ cloud platform, health systems enjoy having technology that is optimized to their own workflows and health IT. Further streamlining environments for simple virtual care experiences that are highly efficient and immediately familiar to clinicians and patients. Supporting the entire care continuum and integrating with any electronic health records and imaging systems, vCareCommand is deployed by health systems for scalable virtual care across the enterprise.

"One of the key lessons learned from over 30 years of delivering virtual care technology solutions is that what works for one health system, works for one health system," said Mark Noble, ViTel Net COO. "Our patented technology enables us to configure solutions that match each health system partner's exact needs without the time and expense associated with custom development."

ViTel Net's "zero code" approach to configured web and mobile applications delivers on all the benefits of customized application development, but at a fraction of the time and cost associated with such projects. Since software maintenance is included with the cloud subscription, the applications continue to evolve with the health system's virtual care programs as they mature and needs change.

About ViTel Net

ViTel Net has been leading telehealth innovation for over 30 years with industry leading technology. Its robust cloud platform streamlines clinical and operational workflows while providing clinicians access to all patient data with a single sign-on. ViTel Net's "no code" configurable user experience enables the flexibility needed to provide care, quickly and cost effectively. The results – informed decisions that power greater efficiency, for better patient experiences and outcomes across the care continuum. For more information, visit www.vitelnet.com

CONTACT:

Paula Cardona

pcardona@vitelnet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ViTel Net