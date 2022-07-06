Britive Announces Record-Breaking Partnership, Product and Customer Growth

Recent technology alliances, product innovations, and major customer additions underscore the company's emergence as the de facto cloud identity security platform for enterprise

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Britive, the cloud identity security platform, today announced record-breaking momentum led by new technology alliances, major customers, and breakthrough product innovations.

"Our growth trajectory is a testament to Britive's market leadership in the cloud identity and privilege management space,'' said Art Poghosyan, CEO, Britive. "We're proud of the vital role we play in helping companies protect their ever-growing attack surfaces. We are committed to continuing this growth by establishing key technology alliances and expanding our product to meet the urgent needs of enterprise security teams worldwide."

Momentum highlights:

Britive's updated platform capabilities also align with a recent Gartner report that recommends organizations reduce risk through a Just-In-Time (JIT) approach to Privileged Access Management (PAM).

According to Gartner, "Privileged access carries significant risk. Even with PAM tools in place, the residual risk of users with standing privileges remains high. IAM leaders must implement just-in-time strategies to pursue zero standing privileges."

Britive recognizes the security challenges organizations face in cloud environments. Its newly formed alliances and key product innovations ensure teams have the tools they need to securely deliver desired business outcomes.

About Britive

Britive (www.britive.com) is a cloud-native security solution built for the most demanding cloud-forward enterprises. The Britive platform empowers teams across cloud infrastructure, DevOps, and security functions with dynamic and intelligent privileged access administration solutions for multi-cloud environments. Using deep API-based integrations, our patent-pending technology orchestrates permissioning for the modern enterprise cloud infrastructure and applications. The Britive platform helps organizations implement cloud security best practices like Just-In-Time (JIT) access and zero standing privileges (ZSP) to prevent security breaches and operational disruptions, while increasing efficiency and user productivity. Customers include medium to large businesses and Fortune 500 enterprises across healthcare, automotive, retail, media & entertainment, and other industries. Britive was founded by security industry veterans with a track record as successful entrepreneurs and innovators.

