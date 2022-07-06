SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands Its Turnkey Asset Management Platform with 12 New Strategies

SMArtX Increases Assets by 44% in the First Half of 2022



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 6, 2022 -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX Turnkey Asset Management Platform ('TAMP'), announced the addition of 12 new investment strategies to its platform. The SMArtX platform now supports 1,086 model-traded and manager-traded separate account strategies offered from a diverse group of 266 asset managers.

SMArtX has added five new asset management firms — Exencial Wealth Advisors, Glovista Investments, Hazelview Securities, Sandhill Investment Management, and SSI Investment Management— to give advisors more strategies to build and offer tailored portfolios to clients. These new offerings are distributed and traded by SMArtX through its award-winning cloud-based solution across seven custodial platforms.

"A key element to SMArtX's growth is having a diverse range of third-party strategies available for our clients," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "With almost 1,100 strategies on the platform, advisors can easily build distinct portfolios for each one of their risk/reward profiles."

Two existing firms have added to the SMArtX platform, giving investors access to more strategies from Chilton Capital Management and Congress Asset Management Company. The strategies across all seven firms encompass exposures to real estate, global equities, U.S. equities, and fixed income.

The complete list of new strategies includes:

Chilton Capital Management

Congress Asset Management Company

Exencial Wealth Advisors

Glovista Investments

Hazelview Securities

Sandhill Investment Management

SSI Investment Management

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

SMArtX President & COO Jonathan Pincus expanded that "in markets like these, it becomes more and more relevant to find access to strategies that are less correlated or even non-correlated to the broad equity markets. SMArtX's expanding, varied platform provides turnkey access to strategies across the long only, hedged, and short only space."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

