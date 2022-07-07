Mattamy Homes' Florida Communities Recognized as "Best Places to Live"

Mattamy communities in Florida are being recognized as "Best Places to Live" for their world-class amenities, lush green spaces and beautifully designed homes

ORLANDO, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Three of Mattamy Homes' master-planned communities have been named to ideal-LIVING magazine's list of Top 100 Planned Communities in Georgia and Florida for 2022. The publication honored the Mattamy communities in their "America's 100 Best Places to Live" issue.

The communities being recognized are:

WaterSong at Rivertown (St. Johns, FL)

Watersong at Rivertown is Mattamy Homes' 55+ community for active adults, positioned along the St. Johns River. The community consists of one-story single-family homes and villas that offer low-maintenance and spacious floorplans. Amenity offerings available to WaterSong residents include a clubhouse, numerous pools, a fitness center and walking trails. This is the second consecutive year WaterSong at Rivertown has been named in ideal-LIVING's "Top 100 Planned Communities."

Telaro at Tradition (Port St. Lucie, FL)

Telaro at Tradition, Mattamy Homes' debut 55+ Active Adult neighborhood, includes 400+ homes with elegant and contemporary villas and single-family homes resembling resort-style living. Homeowners in the community will have access to an abundant amenity offering, including a 20,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, sports complex, social spaces and lifestyle programming for residents.

Wellen Park (Venice, FL)

Mattamy Homes is the majority landowner and developer of and a key builder in Wellen Park, an 11,000-acre master-planned community on Florida's Gulf Coast that offers residents with energizing amenities, including golf and country clubs, extensive trail networks, and abundant parks and green spaces. Downtown Wellen, a vibrant mixed-use development that will serve as a premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination for residents, is set to debut later this year and will include an 80-acre activity lake, splash pad and a food truck park.

In addition, Wildlight (Wildlight, FL) and Lakewood Ranch (Lakewood Ranch, FL), in which Mattamy actively builds, were also featured on the list.

"We pride ourselves on building thoughtfully planned homes and communities where homeowners can truly feel like they belong," says Keith Bass, CEO of Mattamy Home US. "The recognition of our Florida communities highlights what our communities are all about – a place for individuals and their families to fully live out and embrace the lifestyle they desire."

The Top 100 Planned Communities list is determined by an annual survey taken by ideal-LIVING readers. The survey considers factors such as walkability, open spaces, amenities, proximity to health care, and a sense of community.

Delivered to more than 80,000 households annually, ideal-LIVING is the nation's leading publication for readers close to retirement age or for individuals looking to relocate families and businesses.

The honorees are listed at www.ideal-LIVING.com/bestplaces.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida — and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area as well as Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

