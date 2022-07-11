Cellula Receives Contract for Design and Build of an Imotus-S AUV for Signature Measurements of Marine Vessels

BURNABY, BC, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cellula Robotics Ltd. is pleased to announce a contract through Innovative Solutions Canada's Testing Stream for the build and test of a hovering Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) for use in underwater measurements of a ship's acoustic and magnetic signature.

Rendering showing Cellula’s Imotus-S system (CNW Group/Cellula Robotics Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

The innovation, known as Imotus-S, builds on Cellula's existing commercial Imotus AUV and is configured with an Ocean Sonics hydrophone and an Ocean Floor Geophysics self-compensating magnetometer. Imotus-S will test the ability to be deployed from a marine vessel to provide magnetic and acoustic signature measurements in open water. This potential capability would enable deployed vessels to easily monitor their signature in a timely manner without having to leave station.

"We are thrilled to be working with the Department of National Defence on testing our solution that will complement and extend current vessel signature management capabilities" comments Jacqueline Nichols, Business Development. "With only two fixed ranges in Canada, Cellula hopes to reduce operational constraints where ships must travel to a range for measurement."

The test program for the Imotus-S system will allow for data obtained to be compared to traditional range measurements and pave the path to a shipborne, containerized solution in the form of a fleet currently under development at Cellula. The innovation is currently scheduled to be tested in Q4 2022 near Saanich, BC.

About Cellula Robotics Ltd.

Engineering solutions, intelligent systems.

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is a proudly Canadian, privately owned, world leading marine technology company specializing in turnkey design and production of subsea robotic systems. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, Cellula employs 70 staff with a dedicated team of highly-skilled engineers, designers, and technicians. Cellula's extensive experience in projects that require integrated mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and software elements in a subsea environment is evident in its wide client base spanning over the defence, mineral exploration and oil & gas sectors. Cellula prides itself in having developed and implemented a rigorous ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System that continues to meet and exceed client expectations.

please go to www.cellula.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cellula Robotics Ltd.