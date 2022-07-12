Echo Global Logistics Voted #1 Top 3PL for Sixth Year in a Row in Inbound Logistics' Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards

For 12 Consecutive Years, Echo Has Ranked as a Top 10 Third-Party Logistics Provider

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, was voted the #1 third-party logistics provider (3PL) for the sixth consecutive year by Inbound Logistics readers in the magazine's influential 2022 Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards. This year is also the 12th year in a row that Inbound Logistics readers chose Echo as a top 10 3PL.

"This award is especially meaningful because it can only be earned with the votes of Inbound Logistics readers, who have direct experience with the services we provide," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Customers know how effectively our technology and employees work together to simplify transportation management, and it's an honor to be recognized for excellence for six years in a row by the people who know us best — our customers."

"I'd like to thank Inbound Logistics readers for their support. I'm also grateful to our Echo team members, whose willingness to go the extra mile for customers made it possible for the company to receive this honor six years running," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "Our people set us apart in the 3PL space, along with proprietary technology, including AI and machine learning created by in-house data scientists to help drive better transportation management decision-making."

An annual tradition for two decades and counting, Inbound Logistics' Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards recognize 3PL companies that earn customer trust with highly responsive and flexible service. Thousands of the publication's readers participate by voting for their favorite 3PL partners. For a dozen years, Echo has been included in the top 10 while maintaining or improving its ranking every year.

"The competition for a spot in the Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards is fierce each year, which makes it all the more impressive that Echo has maintained its #1 ranking for six years in a row," said Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. "We congratulate the entire Echo team for this incredible accomplishment."

