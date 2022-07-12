MGM Resorts International becomes an Official Partner of MLB Players, Inc.

First-of-its-Kind Partnership Grants Players' Group Marketing Rights to MGM Resorts and Promotional Opportunities for Individual Players

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) announced today a multi-year agreement to become an Official Partner of MLB Players, Inc., giving the company use of MLB Players' branding and group marketing rights. The partnership also provides hospitality benefits to MLB Players with MGM Resorts' properties serving as the host location for a variety of MLB player-related events.

MGM Resorts International (PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts International) (PRNewswire)

"This new partnership strengthens our commitment to the sport of baseball in the U.S. and around the globe," said Lance Evans, Senior Vice President of Sports & Sponsorships, MGM Resorts. "We welcome the opportunity to host MLB Players at our world-class resorts and create unique player experiences for our valued MGM Rewards members."

"As a leader in the gaming and hospitality industry, MGM Resorts is an ideal business partner for us. This collaboration reinforces the importance of leveraging Players to facilitate marketing initiatives," said Xavier D. James, Chief Operating Officer of the Major League Baseball Players Association. "We look forward to growing this valuable and strategic relationship in the years ahead."

Under terms of the agreement, MGM Resorts can use the MLB Players' group rights across a broad range of print and digital promotions, advertisements and sweepstakes in the U.S., China and Japan. Additionally, MGM Resorts will become a participating partner of MLB Players, Inc.'s Players House hospitality space at each season's All-Star Game. MGM Resorts will also become an "Official Offseason Destination" of MLB Players through programs that provide benefits for staying at MGM Resorts properties.

MLB Players will also have opportunities to enter individual ambassador agreements to promote MGM Resorts through appearances, social media posts, autographed memorabilia, and advertisements.

"This agreement puts Major League Baseball Players in partnership with a company that is synonymous with best-in-class hotels and entertainment," said Evan Kaplan, Managing Director of MLB Players, Inc., the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. "MGM Resorts' global presence will also help strengthen the allegiance between baseball's international fan base and our Players."

About MLB Players, Inc.

MLB Players, Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The Major League Baseball Players Association (www.MLBPLAYERS.com) is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active Major League Baseball players. On behalf of its members, it operates the Players Choice licensing program and the Players Choice Awards, which benefit the needy through the Major League Baseball Players Trust (www.PlayersTrust.org), a charitable foundation established and run entirely by Major League Baseball players. Follow @MLBPlayersInc on Instagram and Twitter.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 33 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts' expectations regarding the benefits of the partnership. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on MGM Resorts' business, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

