New Steam Care Solution Provided by COMFEE' 24" Washer and Dryer Combo

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As an increasingly popular home appliance brand in the US market, COMFEE' enjoys remarkable brand reputation and high customer satisfaction. Dedicated to learning about dynamic market demand and offering affordable products with high user value, COMFEE' has recently unveiled new version of its washer and dryer combo with innovative functionality, such as steam care and quick wash. This is one of the current chart toppers on amazon.

The new combo has minimalist and fashionable design. Combining washing and drying in the single machine, it saves people's energy and time to remove their laundry from a washer to a dryer. The laundry work can be done overnight in one setting. While it is 24 inches in width, the capacity reaches up to 2.7 cubic feet, freeing up more space than one with similar capacity. This would be an ideal choice for condo dwellers and RV possessors who have limited living space.

COMFEE' develops its unique Steam Care function that generates warm steam to permeate through fabrics over 30 minutes, achieving 99.99% sterilization and reducing allergens and wrinkles at the same time. The new combo also fits needs of office people with fast life pace by providing Quick Wash function. Once triggering this setting, the laundry would be finished within 36 minutes, saving 44% time compared to regular washing procedure (64 min).

Another thing that worth mentioning is that this new product is equipped with brushless DC (BLDC) motor. The BLDC adjusts the washing and spin speed to create quiet running experience at night with better stability. Compared with universal motor, the inverter motor is more durable and can achieve more than 70% power saving.

Functions like Wool Washing, Delay Start, and Child Lock are also incorporated to cater to particular needs of individuals and family members. Specifically, Wool Care would make wool soft and glossy after washing cycle; Delay Start enables customers to master their washing and drying schedule more freely; Child Lock secures children against possible danger from the operating machine.

With customer experience held in mind, COMFEE' would constantly develop better solutions and keep seeking simple comfort and high efficiency in the future.

COMFEE' is a desirable home assistant for younger generation in different life scenarios, providing trendy and quality products from laundry machines to kitchen appliances and residential air conditioners. Backed by Midea Group's intelligence and resources, COMFEE' is making huge strides in global markets.

