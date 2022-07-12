Nordic Paper upgrades to IFS Cloud to drive operational efficiencies and support dynamic growth

IFS solution will help specialty paper manufacturer enhance security, maximize uptime and strengthen maintenance

LONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Sweden-based speciality paper manufacturer, Nordic Paper, has decided to upgrade its existing on-premise enterprise asset management (EAM) software to the latest IFS Cloud™ solution to drive efficiencies across its global operations. The upgrade will be implemented by IFS channel partner, Novacura, which is also based in Sweden.

The implementation of IFS Cloud will support the digitalisation of operations at Nordic Paper, helping the manufacturer to maximise uptime, enhance security and strengthen maintenance at its Scandinavian paper mills.

Migrating to IFS Cloud will also provide Nordic Paper with a sustainable platform for future growth. The flexibility and agility of the software will enable the company to stay 'evergreen', seamlessly adapting to deliver solutions that are tailored and relevant to its target audiences.

Patric Johansson, IT Manager, Nordic Paper, said: "We were looking for an enterprise asset management solution that delivered enhanced security and operational efficiencies. While we considered other options, IFS Cloud was the intuitive choice.

We have a long-standing, trust-based relationship with IFS, and we have always been impressed with the quality of their solutions and in-depth expertise in the pulp and paper industry. We are confident that IFS Cloud can play a key role in supporting our ambitions and in ensuring we get our paper products to market quickly and cost-effectively to deliver an optimum customer experience."

Ann-Kristin Sander, managing director, Nordics, IFS said: "Nordic Paper is focused on digitalisation and growth. We are proud that they have chosen to extend the long-term relationship we have built together by implementing IFS Cloud and are looking forward to working with them and take their speciality paper offering to the next level."

The solution provides functionality leveraged by a total of 400 users, based either at the manufacturer's headquarters in Karlstad, Sweden or at one of the company's paper mills in Scandinavia. Nordic Paper is making use of a wide range of integrated modules that are available within IFS Cloud, including Maintenance; Finance; and Procurement.

About Nordic Paper

Nordic Paper is a leading speciality paper producer with its base in Scandinavia. It has been manufacturing top-quality kraft papers and natural greaseproof papers since the 19th century. Its products are based on renewable raw material from local forests. From its five paper mills, four in Scandinavia and one in Canada, the company supplies customers in about 80 countries. Nordic Paper had in 2021 net sales of approximately SEK 3,100m, about 690 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit: www.nordic-paper.com

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

Contact information:

MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +44 7775 114 856



NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

Corporate Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +1 520 396 2155

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/855/3598959/bb00dffea6c5defd.pdf Nordic Paper Press Release https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/nordic-paper,c3069585 Nordic Paper

View original content:

SOURCE IFS