RE+PLAY ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH THE NBPA

The performance-based wellness and recovery line created by Harrington Wellness will partner with the NBPA to bring topicals and technologically advanced products to the masses via Amazon and Walmart

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Re+Play, the performance-based wellness and recovery line of Harrington Wellness is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), designating Re+Play as an official partner of the NBPA. The equity partnership will allow Re+Play to bring the latest in recovery-promoting products and technology to athletes of all levels.

The landmark multi-year product development plan brings recovery-promoting technology to the masses, with offerings from topicals, kinesiology tape, and massage guns, among other naturally infused-pain products.

"Re+Play's partnership with the NBPA will provide consumers with a wealth of trusted, technology-driven products, to help them recover like a pro," said Al Harrington, CEO of Harrington Wellness and former NBPA member. "As we move into the next phase of the Re+Play brand with our strategic partners at Amazon, the NBPA, and Walmart, we are excited to once again reimagine how we help athletes of all levels recover from pain with CBD and other innovative technology."

"Harrington Wellness is a leader and innovator in recovery products for consumers and we are excited to join them in this landmark equity partnership to support and promote their Re+Play line of products," said Que Gaskins, Interim President of THINK450.

The first product release from this new partnership is a line of proprietarily formulated recovery creams — developed in partnership with Avicanna, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products.

"It was important that we developed a product that was clearly evidence-based and targeted at improving muscle recovery," stated Dr. Sanford Kunkel, Chief Medical Officer, Harrington Wellness & Re+Play. "Through our partnership with Avicanna—we were able to develop our line at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Center, JLABS, giving us a significant competitive product advantage.''

This new Re+Play product can be purchased at www.replayrecovery.com and will soon be available through the Replay Recovery Store at Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

"By partnering with Amazon and Walmart, two leading retailers, we can continue our mission to bring high-quality recovery-promoting products to the everyday customer in places that they are looking for them," said Erin Hackney, President of Harrington Wellness. "Gaining access to a new set of pain relief-seeking consumers allows Re+Play the opportunity to further establish itself as a trusted brand in the recovery category.

About Harrington Wellness

Harrington Wellness' Re+Playis the performance-based recovery brand founded by NBA Veteran Al Harrington, renowned trainer Joe Abunasser and Dr. Sanford Kunkel, the team physician for both the Indiana Pacers and the USA national basketball team.

Built with the fundamentals and combined knowledge of scientists, athletes, doctors, and certified athletic trainers, the line uses the latest technology and delivers the powerful benefits of CBD through advanced formulations that have undergone extensive research and development to meet the quality and consistency standards that athletes, physicians, and the everyday consumer can be confident in.

About the NBPA

The National Basketball Players Association is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA's mission is to protect and support the rights and talents of our players, magnify the power of their collective will, and amplify their voices as leaders who will transcend sport and society globally.

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including through the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, and counseling players on benefits, educational and post-NBA career opportunities. Business opportunities are generated by THINK450, the subsidiary of the NBPA charged with managing the players' group licensing rights.

Dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members, the NBPA Foundation provides support and assistance to persons, communities, and organizations around the world that seek to improve the lives of those in need.

About THINK450

THINK450 is the innovation and partnership engine of the NBPA, dedicated to uncovering shared interests between the 450 players and leading brands to build more engaging partnerships. Together with its partners, THINK450 creates original ideas that engage fans, stir them to action, and earn brands the right to participate in cultural conversations. For more information, visit THINK450.com.

