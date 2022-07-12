West Shore Home® Opens Fourth Location in Florida with New Office in Jacksonville

The home remodeling company also operates in Ocala, Orlando and Tampa

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the United States, is now operating in Jacksonville, Fla. With this branch, West Shore Home expands its reach into northeastern Florida, furthering its goal of providing the fastest, most convenient home remodeling services in the market.

The company specializes in window, door, and bath remodeling and replacement, with most projects completed in just one day. Its technology enabled platform allows West Shore Home to serve its customers quickly and efficiently, from the first phone call to the project design phase, and through the day of installation.

"Florida is integral to West Shore Home's story. It is the first state where we operated outside of Pennsylvania. That was 2018 in Tampa," said B.J. Werzyn, CEO, West Shore Home. "We are thrilled to be offering the convenience of our high quality, one-day installations to even more homeowners along Florida's Atlantic coast."

Founded in 2006, West Shore Home has grown into a national brand with 33 operational locations in 15 states. They include Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia. It has continued national expansion plans with a goal of becoming America's Most Admired Home Remodeling Brand™.

With a mission of Bringing Happiness to Every Home®, the company makes home improvement convenient and hassle-free. With its iPad design app, homeowners can customize their project from dozens of product and hardware combinations.

The Jacksonville branch is located at 1333 Tradeport Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218. It will add dozens of jobs to the region. Those interested in employment opportunities should visit the careers link on the company website.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home® by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

