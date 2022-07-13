BreachQuest Gains Momentum, Named Approved Vendor By Top Cyber Insurance Providers

DALLAS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachQuest , the company modernizing incident response, announced today that over the past year of operations it has been added to the panel of preferred vendors, or is trialing with, some of the biggest cyber insurance providers in the world. These companies include Allied World, EmerginRisk, Markel, and Munich Re Specialty Group Insurance Services, Inc., as well as over a dozen others.

"This is an important milestone, especially with it happening at the same time as our anniversary as a company," said Shaun Gordon, CEO, and Co-Founder of BreachQuest. "It's great progress in the first year and we are especially proud to have been able to deliver excellent outcomes for many global organizations challenged by severe cyber threats."

In the first year of operation, BreachQuest has already helped many leading organizations prepare and respond to a variety of impactful threats while managing regulatory requirements and reputational risk. In addition to cyber insurance carriers, BreachQuest has delivered its tailored solutions in partnership with many of the leading incident response law firms including Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, McDonald Hopkins LLC, Polsinelli PC, Wilson Elser, and many more.

"BreachQuest is thrilled to be working closely with these top insurance companies and their law firms to provide forensics, remediation, and security advice and assistance from our experts," said Shawn Melito, Chief Revenue Officer of BreachQuest. "Having a cyber insurance policy in place is crucial to the success of these companies as it can help protect them from liability and assist in financing the costs involved with recovering from a cyberattack."

Cyberattacks have not only raised threats to a company's system at large, but also pose a financial threat as well. Last year's 2021 IBM report found that the average time to identify a breach was 212 days, and 75 days to contain with a global average cost of $4.24 million. BreachQuest's approach with the Priori Platform enables rapid containment, thereby minimizing breach cost and elevating the preparedness of an organization to internal and external threats.

In addition to receiving BreachQuest's world-class threat response services, organizations that partner with BreachQuest also gain exclusive access to security experts from BreachQuest's Qmunity program. Qmunity allows clients to benefit from leading cyber threat intelligence, ask direct questions to BreachQuest experts, and gain insights from peers, to ensure they are following best practices to protect their enterprise from attack.

About BreachQuest

BreachQuest is reimagining incident response with an elite team of cybersecurity veterans, including former NSA, DoD and US Cyber Command operators that have serviced more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100. BreachQuest was founded in response to the growing threat of ransomware, offering organizations the ability to minimize the cost and downtime associated with breaches through a re-engineered approach to incident response and recovery. Built around the proprietary PRIORI Platform, BreachQuest improves organization's security posture with automated end-to-end readiness and response capabilities which enhances cyber resilience and reduces attacker dwell time. To learn more about BreachQuest, visit: https://breachquest.com/ .

