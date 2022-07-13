DAIMLER TRUCK FINANCIAL SERVICES PARTNERS WITH ZOOT ENTERPRISES, INC.

Zoot Enterprises, Inc. provides leading commercial vehicle lender with decisioning technology.

BOZEMAN, Mont., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoot Enterprises, Inc. recently announced its partnership with Daimler Truck Financial Services USA LLC (DTFS), the captive financial services provider for Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA). The leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in North America, the DTNA vehicle portfolio includes Freightliner, Western Star, SelecTrucks and Thomas Built Buses.

Zoot's dynamic platform gives DTFS the flexibility to quickly adjust to the evolving commercial vehicle market.

The partnership with Zoot, a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition, fraud prevention and decision management solutions, provides DTFS with the technology necessary to offer data-driven, innovative, solutions like dynamic leasing and specialized financing for the commercial vehicle industry.

"The agility intrinsic to Zoot's dynamic platform affords DTFS the flexibility necessary to quickly adjust to the evolving needs of the commercial vehicle market," said Jason Wroblewski, Risk Analytics Manager, DTFS.

Using Zoot's state-of-the-art tools and services, they leverage precise, real-time data, resulting in a responsive decisioning experience. The automated processes and configurable functionality allow DTFS to streamline resources, eliminating redundant, manual processes and freeing up time to focus on the specific needs of logistics and transportation companies.

"Zoot has a long history of providing clients with flexible services and comprehensive technology," said Bob Lonergan, VP of Sales, Zoot. "We're pleased to work with DTFS to support their customers and further their success."

About Zoot

Zoot Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for financial institutions. We offer comprehensive and flexible platforms for specific business needs that include loan origination, fraud detection and prevention, data acquisition and more. https://zootsolutions.com/

Daimler Truck Financial Services USA LLC is the captive financial services provider for the Daimler Trucks North America family of commercial vehicle products, including Freightliner Trucks, Western Star, SelecTrucks and Thomas Built Buses. https://daimler-truckfinancial.com

