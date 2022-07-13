Drury Hotels earns record-breaking 17th-consecutive J.D. Power award

Family-owned and operated company sweeps all seven study factors and is ranked "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains"

ST. LOUIS, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- They did it again! For the 17th year in a row, the Drury Hotels team has set a record for guest satisfaction. J.D. Power ranked Drury "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains" in the J.D. Power 2022 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study.SM The recognition marks Drury's 17th consecutive year earning the guest-satisfaction award and sets a record for most consecutive wins in the J.D. Power travel and hospitality category.

The Drury Plaza Hotel in downtown Nashville, which opened in 2019, is one of more than 150 Drury hotels in 26 states. Photo credit: Drury Hotels (PRNewswire)

"Being recognized for a 17th-straight year of providing our guests with top-notch service and value is certainly something to celebrate, but more importantly, this recognition reflects the trust our guests continue to place in us when they stay at one of our hotels," said Chuck Drury, president and CEO of Drury Hotels. "Every day, at each of our hotels, our team members build this trust by being attentive, friendly and considerate. These tokens of human kindness and connection are what truly set us apart."

Drury earned the number one ranking in all seven J.D. Power hotel factors, which include reservations, arrival/departure, guest room, food & beverage, services & amenities, hotel facilities and cost & fees.

"Drury Hotels ranks highest in the Upper Midscale hotel segment because guests continue to respond positively to their stay experiences," said Andrea Stokes, hospitality practice lead at J.D. Power. "J.D. Power surveys thousands of hotel guests each year, and for 17 consecutive years, Drury Hotels has led this segment for overall guest satisfaction."

The J.D. Power 2022 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study is based on responses gathered between June 2021 and May 2022 from 34,407 guests in Canada and the United States who stayed at a hotel in North America. Click here for the J.D. Power press release, which includes rankings for all hotels.

Drury Hotels has been family-owned and operated since 1973. Since its founding the company has been known for providing guests with a variety of amenities. It was the first hotel chain in the mid-priced segment to offer guests a free hot breakfast. And today, guests can count on Drury to provide a host of free, best-in-class amenities including a fresh, hot breakfast; dinnertime snacks and drinks during the 5:30 Kickback;® Wi-Fi throughout the hotel; on-site 24-hour business and fitness centers; refreshing pools and spas; and more.

For a complete listing of all Drury hotels or for reservations, visit www.druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. For information about career opportunities at Drury Hotels, please apply online at www.drurycareers.com.

About Drury Hotels Company

Drury Hotels Company is a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with more than 150 hotels in 26 states. Founded in 1973, Drury Hotels has been recognized by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study,SM earning the award for "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains." In 2022, Drury received this award for a record 17th consecutive year.* Brands include Drury Inn & Suites,® Drury Inn,® Drury Plaza Hotel,® Pear Tree Inn by Drury,® as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment. Drury Hotels continues to provide exceptional value for business and leisure travelers with its many free amenities – Travel Happy.® For more information, visit www.druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. You also can find Drury Hotels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

*Drury Hotels received the highest numerical score among upper midscale hotels in the proprietary J.D. Power 2006-2022 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Studies.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

