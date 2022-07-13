NCTC Partners with BottomLine Concepts to Offer Members One-Stop Access to CARES Act Employee Retention Credit Program

LENEXA, Kan. and NEW YORK CITY, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NCTC and BottomLine Concepts have partnered to bring NCTC members unparalleled access to Federal Tax Credits designed to help those that were able to retain their employees during the Covid-19 pandemic through the Employee Retention Credit (ERC).

(PRNewsfoto/NCTC) (PRNewswire)

Established by the CARES Act, the ERC is a refundable tax credit – a grant, not a loan – that a business can claim. The ERC is available to both small and mid-sized companies and is based on qualified wages and healthcare paid to employees. Qualifying businesses can take advantage of the following offerings:

Up to $26,000 per employee

Available for 2020 and the first 3 quarters of 2021

Can qualify with decreased revenue or COVID event

No limit on funding

ERC is a refundable tax credit

The ERC has undergone several changes and has many technical details, including how to determine qualified wages, which employees are eligible and more. BottomLine Concepts helps make sense of it all through dedicated experts that guide and outline the steps that need to be taken so business owners can maximize their claim.

"Since 2009 BLC has been helping Fortune 1000 companies right down to businesses with five employees. It's a pleasure working with the NCTC and its members. We take a complicated IRS process and make it easy, providing a financial benefit by taking advantage of the ERC program. Any NCTC member who doesn't investigate if they qualify are missing out on a significant opportunity," said Josh Fox, BottomLine Concepts Founder.

"BottomLine Concepts has delivered NCTC members ERC credit support that many may have not been able to accomplish on their own. By educating our members on the opportunity and offering support from start to finish, their level of support was essential to ERC award success. Everyone we worked with was knowledgeable and supportive which made the program roll out seamless," said Lisa Hood, NCTC COO/CFO.

About NCTC

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving 40 million broadband and video customers throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit www.nctconline.org

About BottomLine Concepts

Since 2009 BottomLine Concepts, LLC is a performance-based financial consulting firm. BLC looks back in time to recover refunds that corporations may not realize they are owed. In a landscape where complex logistics, regulation, and compliance squeeze profits in multiple ways, BottomLine trims expenses to grow profits or even return client organizations to profitability, where stakeholders' value, reinvestment and workforce hang in the balance. For more information on qualifying for this grant, visit NCTC - ERC Bottom Line Savings

