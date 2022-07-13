RRA Capital Hires New General Counsel and Managing Director of Originations

PHOENIX, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RRA Capital, a leading investment firm specializing in CRE bridge loans, announced today that it has welcomed two new executive team members, Dimple Patel as General Counsel and Kyung Kim as Managing Director of Originations.

Dimple Patel , General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer: Previously a Partner at Philadelphia -based Raju LLP, Dimple has more than 15 years of experience in structured finance. Prior to her time at Raju Dimple quickly climbed the ranks at Dilworth Paxson LLP, taking the shortest road to partnership in the firm's prestigious and storied history. She has also represented and counseled energy services companies, public and private bio-tech companies, and film production companies. She obtained her Juris Doctorate from the Beasley School of Law at Temple University and has a B.A. from New York University . Dimple is also an active member of her community, committing hundreds of hours of community service via the Junior League of Phoenix and previously serving on the Board of the United Communities of Southeast Philadelphia , a non-profit committed to serving underprivileged, vulnerable populations in the Philadelphia area.



Kyung Kim , Managing Director of Originations: Kyung has more than 20 years of experience in finance, strategy mergers, and acquisitions. Throughout his career, he has been integral to closing over $1 billion in financings and $6 billion in M&A transactions. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President at AVANA Capital, a private debt fund focused on construction, bridge, and permanent loans for commercial real estate. He led the originations efforts as well as built the infrastructure and implemented the processes critical to a highly effective lending platform. Prior to his work at AVANA, Kyung worked at GE Capital's $12 billion restaurant and hotel lending business, where he led business development initiatives to drive loan originations. In earlier roles at GE Capital, he led the execution of strategic M&A transactions, including a $3 billion REIT, and various loan portfolio acquisitions. Mr. Kim holds a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Quantitative Economics and Industrial Engineering from Stanford University . He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dimple and Kyung to our team," said Marc Grayson, President & COO of RRA Capital. "Their perspectives will help RRA further its mission of delivering exceptional service and intelligent investments to our clients and partners."

For more information, please visit www.rracapital.com.

About RRA Capital

RRA Capital is a privately held direct commercial real estate bridge lender and investment firm. Operating nationwide, RRA finances value-add commercial and multifamily real estate nationwide with flexible bridge and intermediate term loans customized to fit the sponsor's needs. RRA's principals have over $10 billion worth of commercial real estate (CRE) investment experience in value-add and distressed CRE for numerous global financial institutions, and across multiple markets, products, and cycles. To date, RRA has originated and managed over $1B in commercial real estate bridge loans across the US. More information and financing terms can be found at www.rracapital.com .

