A World Made Smaller with New Connections

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the world's leading global communications platform, today launched a brand new app for safe, secure and private audio conversations: Open Doors . The app is a labour of love, built over many months by a dedicated team from Stockholm and India.

After building Truecaller that safeguards people in their digital lives, as well as the free app Guardians for personal safety, the Swedish company is now setting sights on a new target: enabling fun, impromptu, global private conversations. Open Doors will be completely free to use and available worldwide on the Google Play Store & Apple App Store. The app works seamlessly across both smartphone platforms.

"Thanks to Truecaller being 13 years in the business, we've spent a great deal of time learning about how people communicate," said Nami Zarringhalam, Co-founder of True Software Scandinavia AB. "Our new app Open Doors was born out of a simple question - how can we help people make new connections without being intrusive? And this is what we want to do: to bridge the world using the most natural form of communication, our voices."

How Open Doors Works:

Open Doors has a simple onboarding process. If you are already a Truecaller user, you can sign in with just one tap. If you're not a Truecaller user, your phone number will be verified using a missed call or OTP. The app needs only two permissions: contacts (so that you can share Open Doors, or connect with people in your contacts who also have Open Doors) and phone permission (needed to have audio conversations). Participants in a conversation cannot see each other's phone number.

As a user of Open Doors, you are in complete control at all times. You can start a conversation and leave at will. Your friends can join conversations when they get a notification or by clicking on a link you share. At launch, the app interface will be available in English, Hindi, Spanish, Latin and French, with more languages to be added later on user demand.

Once your friend joins the conversation, their friends will be invited too. Through the network effect, you can be joined by a large number of people very soon. Do keep in mind that conversations are real-time and moderated by the community, just like Truecaller. They are not stored anywhere, and neither can someone listen in without you knowing. We expect participants to foster a safe, inclusive and respectful environment during conversations.

Based on user feedback, we will keep innovating and adding more features to Open Doors. Some innovations that are already in the works, thanks to a small beta tester group, are the ability to set a close circle of contacts (so that others in your contacts who have Open Doors will not always get a notification when you start a conversation), the ability to react to what people are saying and precise control over how the app notifies you of new conversations.

About Open Doors:

Open Doors is a brand new app that enables safe, global conversations in real time. It is owned and developed by True Software Scandinavia AB, the makers of Truecaller - the world's most trusted and accurate Caller ID and spam blocking service. Open Doors is free, available globally, works seamlessly on both mobile platforms, and is designed with privacy and ease-of-use in mind. True Software Scandinavia AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The company was founded in 2009 by Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam.

To download Open Doors, please visit: https://open-doors.app

For more information, please contact: press@truecaller.com

