EV Powertrain Expert Vitesco Technologies North America Selects Bianchi Public Relations as PR Agency of Record

TROY, Mich., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitesco Technologies USA LLC – the North America unit of Vitesco Technologies Group AG – a leading international developer and manufacturer of modern powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility – has named Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. as its public relations agency of record (AOR).

Michael R. Stoller, Jr., head of communications for Vitesco North America, and James A. Bianchi, APR, president of Bianchi PR, made the announcement. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The former Powertrain division of Continental, Vitesco Technologies is a global leader in intelligent and reliable system solutions and components for electric, hybrid and combustion powertrains. Vitesco Technologies is one of only a few suppliers worldwide to offer the full range of electronics, software and system integration for powertrain electrification.

It has been an independent listed company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol VTSC) since Sept. 16, 2021.

"Vitesco Technologies is using its electronics expertise and a clear focus on electrification growth to help lead the automotive industry's transition toward more sustainable mobility," said Stoller. "We are excited to share our vision and amplify our voice among our customers and within the industry as an innovation leader."

As agency of record, Bianchi PR will provide Vitesco Technologies with ongoing public relations, media relations and thought leadership support in North America, especially across the automotive, commercial vehicle and related mobility sectors.

"While we've worked with many automotive and commercial vehicle suppliers throughout our 30-year history, this is the first time working with a 150-year-old startup that already ranks among the top 30 automotive suppliers in the world," said Bianchi. "Helping this 'new' company that is all-in on EV powertrain solutions to build its recognition as the perfect partner for vehicle manufacturers aligns perfectly with our mission: to help innovators make mobility, and the world, better."

About Vitesco Technologies

Vitesco Technologies is a leading international developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. With smart system solutions and components for electric, hybrid and internal combustion drivetrains, Vitesco Technologies makes mobility clean, efficient, and affordable. The product range includes electrified drivetrain systems, electronic control units, sensors and actuators, and exhaust -gas aftertreatment solutions.

In 2021, Vitesco Technologies recorded sales of $9.17 billion and employs around 37,000 employees at about 50 locations worldwide. Vitesco Technologies is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany, with North American regional headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA.

About Bianchi PR

Bianchi PR offers unmatched expertise in business-to-business public relations for automotive and mobility technology suppliers, including new entrants with enabling technologies for emobility, autonomous vehicles and connected vehicles.

Founded in 1992, Bianchi PR's mission is to help innovators make mobility, and the world, better: smarter, safer, cleaner, more efficient, more comfortable, more fun and more reliable.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are Adient, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Rolls-Royce Solutions America/mtu brand, SAE International, Schaeffler Group, Yanfeng and, along with its San Francisco partner agency Landis Communications, Inc., adaptive lidar leader AEye, Inc.

The firm's experience also includes work with automotive technology companies such as ZF TRW, Valeo and Ibeo Automotive Systems, as well as consulting firms and industry trade organizations such as the Automotive Industry Action Group, the Center for Automotive Research and the Steel Market Development Institute.

As the Detroit affiliate for the Public Relations Global Network, the firm also offers expert, on-the-ground PR support in all major markets around the world. For more information, visit www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

