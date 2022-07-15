New 6-FT Animated Ooogie Boogie Joins Cast Of Anamatronic Characters From The Nightmare Before Christmas

DALLAS, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its life-size animatronics, Gemmy Industries is thrilled to introduce a new 6-ft animated Oogie Boogie from Tim Burton's beloved The Nightmare Before Christmas. Available exclusively online and in-store at Home Depot, Oogie Boogie is a must-have for Halloween 2022.

Dressed in his signature brown burlap sack with stitching, Oogie Boogie (MSRP $229.00) stands 6-ft tall and holds a pair of red dice. He sings his showstopping tune "Oogie Boogie's Song" with a synchronized mouth that delivers a realistic performance in true character voice. His black as night eyes flash with purple lights and his mouth and body light up with green lights.

Rocking from side to side as he sings, Oogie Boogie operates with sound and motion activation to delight party guests and trick-or-treaters. Push-button activation is also included for a command performance. Impressive and eye-catching, the Life-Size Animated Oogie Boogie makes an entertaining addition for Halloween decorators.

Home Depot also offers Gemmy's Deluxe Life-Size Animated Jack Skellington (MSRP $199.00). This 6.5-ft animated Jack Skellington wears his classic pinstripe suit and performs "Jack's Lament" with amazing synchronization technology. Each animatronic breaks down easily for compact storage.

Pair Jack Skellington and Oogie with the 6-ft Sally Deluxe Animated Life-Size. Wearing her patchwork ragdoll dress and long red hair, Sally performs her signature song, "Sally's Song" as she waves a flower in her hand. Programmed with sound and motion activation, our Deluxe Sally adds a memorable experience to a perfectly frightful evening with guests or trick or treaters.

Perfect for smaller spaces, animated Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie characters are also available in 3-ft styles. The 3-ft animated Jack Skellington (MSRP $49.98) speaks 6 different phrases from the movie and the 3-ft animated Oogie Boogie (MSRP $49.98) sings "Oogie Boogie's Song". Both are battery-operated, speak or sing in true character voice, feature synchronization technology, and push-button activation.

To see the entire collection (MSRP $49.98 - $229.00) visit your local Home Depot in-store or online.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

