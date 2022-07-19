BreachLock Named Sample Vendor for Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) in Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2022 and 2021 for 2 years in a row

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock, a unified Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) Platform that caters to enterprise penetration testing needs, today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2022. BreachLock was named in the PTaaS category." [1]

BreachLock meets the definition of PTaaS by Gartner in the Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2022 report

According to the Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, "PTaaS provides on-demand and continuous scanning of internal and external infrastructure and applications, cost optimization and also quality improvement of pentesting output and validation of vulnerability status. PTaaS enables organizations to elevate their security posture through continual assessment and integrates validation earlier in the AppDev cycle by giving access to real-time findings delivered through the platform, therefore enabling faster treatment of vulnerabilities."

"BreachLock PTaaS has gained wide adoption in the enterprise market. The fact that businesses can now start their PenTest within 24 hours and get reports delivered 50% faster is possible because of the PTaaS model," said Seemant Sehgal, CEO & Founder, BreachLock. "We believe that our alignment with the definition & description of PTaaS & being named as a Sample Vendor by Gartner reinforces our differentiated approach of leveraging an optimal combination of AI (Artificial Intelligence), Automation, and Certified in-house Human PenTesters," he further added.

[1] Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2022," Andrew Davies, 5 July 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BreachLock

BreachLock is recognized as a leader in the cybersecurity industry, specializing in scalable and comprehensive Penetration Testing. As a cloud-native innovator, BreachLock delivers industry-disrupting PTaaS by leveraging AI to scale the skill and creativity of human PenTesters, giving enterprises complete security posture visibility from an adversary perspective.

