Planterra Foods' Brand, OZO®, hits a home run by becoming the official plant-based protein of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative start-up, Planterra Foods, announced today an exclusive partnership between OZO and the Chicago Cubs, becoming the official plant-based protein of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field.

Starting this week, Cubs fans can now purchase OZO products at select concession stands throughout the ballpark for plant-based meal options, including burgers and Mexican seasoned ground and shredded chicken. The endless options allow fans to choose their flexitarian or vegan-friendly ballpark meal without sacrificing the same delicious taste.

"We are ecstatic to partner with the Chicago Cubs at such an iconic ballpark," said Darcey Macken, Planterra Foods CEO. "At OZO Foods, we know consumers are looking for delicious and healthy protein alternatives, which is why we are bringing as many options as possible to Wrigley Field."

OZO products use high-quality ingredients to bring delicious plant-based options that deliver on the True Bite™ Experience, which is the promise to delight the senses with the look, smell, taste, and texture of the food you know and love. OZO products are non-GMO, certified vegan by BeVeg and are more nutritious in comparison to traditional meat. OZO combines cutting-edge capabilities with culinary expertise to develop creative innovations and fresh takes on classic favorites through signature recipes.

"We're thrilled to partner with OZO to provide the best fans in baseball with new protein alternative options here at Wrigley Field," said Chicago Cubs Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Alex Seyferth. "Being able to provide our fans with a variety of choice when it comes to food and beverage options at the ballpark is a priority to ensure a great guest experience at Wrigley Field and we hope fans enjoy this new plant-based option."

For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com and OZOFoods.com, and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Planterra Foods

OZO is owned by Planterra Foods, an innovative, plant-based foods company based in Colorado dedicated to bringing exceptional variety and thoughtful plant-based protein choices - that are beneficial to both you and the planet - to the table. Innovation, convenience and taste are at the forefront of Planterra Foods and OZO, the first retail brand now available at local grocery stores and for purchase online at OZOFoods.com. With its True Bite brand promise, OZO delivers total eating enjoyment from first site to last bite. Planterra Foods is owned by JBS USA, one of the world's leading food companies. For additional information, visit www.PlanterraFoods.com.

About the Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs franchise, a charter member of Major League Baseball's National League since 1876, has won the National League pennant 17 times and was the first team to win back-to-back World Series titles in the 1907 and 1908 seasons. In 2016, the Chicago Cubs made history again when the team won its first World Series in 108 years, ending the longest championship drought in North American sports. Known for its ivy-covered outfield walls, hand-operated scoreboard and famous Marquee, iconic Wrigley Field has been the home of the Chicago Cubs since 1916 and is the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. In 2009, the Ricketts family assumed ownership of the Chicago Cubs and established three main goals for the organization: Win the World Series, Preserve and Improve Wrigley Field, and Be a Good Neighbor. For more information, visit www.cubs.com.

