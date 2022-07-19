UNCUT AND UNFILTERED: BROTHER'S BOND LAUNCHES THEIR FIRST LIMITED-EDITION ORIGINAL CASK STRENGTH BOURBON WHISKEY

Brother's Bond expands its growing portfolio with the Gold Medal Winning Brother's Bond Bourbon Cask Strength Whiskey

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother's Bond Bourbon has launched its first limited-release Brother's Bond Original Cask Strength Bourbon, available via ReserveBar pre-sale starting today.

Launched in 2021, Brother's Bond Bourbon was created by longtime friends and on-screen brothers Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley. The brand is rooted in their friendship and their love of high-quality bourbon.

"When we were creating the Brother's Bond Original Cask Strength, we knew that we wanted to make a smooth bourbon with big flavors," says Paul Wesley. "As an unfiltered and uncut bourbon, we feel our cask strength is complex enough to satisfy the whiskey aficionado but will also entice the whiskey novice to begin delving deeper into the whiskey world."

Brother's Bond Bourbon is one of the fastest-growing ultra-premium bourbon brands, with over 100,000 cases shipped across the US and is available in 35 states. Distilled and aged in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, the latest addition to the portfolio is undiluted, unfiltered, and uncut. Brother's Bond Bourbon Original Cask Strength is a limited release of 70 of the finest Brother's Bond Bourbon barrels, offering whiskey connoisseurs an ultra-premium whiskey with a higher ABV. Masterfully blended, this expression is a complex whiskey with aromas of ripe banana, walnut, leather, subtle smoke and lingering rye spices that lead to a luxurious and balanced finish. Most recently, Cask Strength was awarded a Gold medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

"We're incredibly grateful to everyone who has welcomed us into the whiskey industry. Our ever-growing love for fine quality spirits inspired us to create the Brother's Bond Original Cask Strength Bourbon," states Ian Somerhalder. "As we continue to expand our portfolio, we want consumers to be assured that they are getting an ultra-premium liquid that will exceed their expectations."

Available now on ReserveBar for exclusive pre-sale and soon to a few select retailers, Brother's Bond Cask Strength Bourbon has a 57.9% ABV and a suggested retail price of $79.99.

For more information, visit www.brothersbondbourbon.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook @brothersbondbourbon and Twitter @brothersbond.

About Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Created by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, Brother's Bond Bourbon is rooted in their friendship, both on and off-screen for over a decade. Brother's Bond Bourbon is a nod to their on-screen characters, their shared love for great bourbon, and a reflection of the brotherhood they've formed over the years. Brother's Bond aimed to create the perfect bourbon that is elegant and exceptionally smooth, complex, and balanced with a touch of sweetness and spice. As the most followed alcohol brand on Instagram (with over 1.77 million followers), Brother's bond is a story of time and quality, with the goal of using their platform to help reverse climate change by giving back a portion of proceeds to support regenerative farming practices.

About ReserveBar

Founded in 2013, ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. In addition to its content-rich, on-brand experience, ReserveBar specializes in new and limited-edition products, celebrity brands and is the go-to platform for new launches. ReserveBar is a destination for today's modern, convenience-driven adult shopper, delivering the most curated offerings to enthusiasts across the United States. ReserveBar is a technology platform at its core, utilizing cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar.com, as well as numerous partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com.

