Identiv NFC-Enabled Smart Packaging Drives Outstanding Results for OTACA Tequila Through Consumer Engagement

Over 5,000 OTACA Tequila bottles digitized with Identiv's tap-and-go NFC in pilot launch

FREMONT, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the successful completion of the pilot launch of Identiv's near field communication (NFC)-enabled smart packaging for OTACA Tequila. With over 5,000 bottles of tequila successfully digitized during the pilot launch, OTACA plans to ramp its production plans with Identiv to an additional 50,000 bottles of Reposado tequila in the first quarter of 2023.

OTACA is the first tequila company to fully digitize its product offerings with NFC. The tap-and-go NFC model incorporates Identiv’s experiential design into smart packaging, inviting the brand’s loyal customers to engage, track, and authenticate their purchase. (PRNewswire)

In October 2021, Identiv announced a collaboration with OTACA Tequila to expand smart packaging innovations with NFC-enabled authentication, transparency, customer loyalty, and brand awareness. High-performing NTAG 210u NFC tags power the new smart packaging solution attached to the top of OTACA Tequila bottles. OTACA is the first spirits company to fully digitize its product offerings with NFC.

"From the proof of concept to pilot and now the upcoming production phase, our collaboration with OTACA has delivered significant results," said Amir Khoshniyati, VP and GM, Transponders, Identiv. "The market demand for OTACA continues to grow. Our NFC tags on OTACA Tequila bottles are propelling global sales by facilitating re-orders, while delivering unparalleled insights into consumer habits and behaviors," added Khoshniyati.

"We have worked hard to create a highly personalized experience for our OTACA Tequila customers," said Anthony Accetta, CEO and Founder, OTACA Tequila. "Each purchased bottle maps a journey, inviting a digital touchpoint with product provenance and authentication upon every consumer NFC tag tap. We're looking forward to further growth with Identiv, including plans to expand with Anejo," stated Accetta.

The NFC tag, combined with blockchain technology, strengthens the validity of the tequila's origins. A true artisanal sipping spirit, OTACA Tequila has been recently recognized for multiple awards including 2022 Sip Awards Double Gold, 2021 Cigar and Spirits Magazine World Spirits competition, and 2022 Spirits Business Awards Gold, Tequila and Mezcal Masters category.

Identiv's NFC-enabled solutions feature a complete portfolio of tags and form factors allowing customers and partners of wine and spirits, high-end luxury goods, and sports jerseys to create their own NFC products, ecosystems, and experiences. Identiv is recognized for offering the highest quality NFC tags with innovative known designs, global scale, and depth of converting and encoding capabilities. Shop the portfolio at shop.identiv.com . For custom options, contact transponder_sales@identiv.com or +1 888-809-8880.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE". For more information, visit identiv.com .

About OTACA Tequila

OTACA Tequila is a boutique agave spirits brand made from 100% Blue Weber agave piñas grown in the lowlands — Mexico's gateway to the blue agave region of the Jaliscan Lowlands. Each hand-selected agave piña is harvested once it reaches its optimum maturity after eight years and then fermented, twice filtered, and twice distilled through a proprietary chilling process. The result is a pristine, ultra-smooth sipping tequila presenting the purest expression of agave's natural flavors. For more information, visit otacatequila.com .

