Bandwidth to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 3, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/BANDWIDTH.COM) (PRNewswire)

Bandwidth will offer a live webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com, where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.

Conference call details:

Date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in number (domestic): 800-926-9174

Dial-in number (international): 212-231-2920

Replay information:

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 22019850.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging, and emergency services. Backed by a global network reaching 60+ countries covering 90 percent of global GDP, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and was the first Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built around our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.