Center for the Future of Arizona Names 2022 Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Award Recipients

Annual awards honor outstanding non-elected public servants in Navajo County, Avondale, Tucson, and Phoenix.

PHOENIX, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) announced the four outstanding recipients of the 2022 Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Awards . Non-elected public servants honored this year are Public Works Director for Navajo County, John Osgood, Senior Services Manager for the City of Avondale Sandy Lopez, Community Outreach Coordinator for Pima County Attorney's Office Patrick Robles, and Deputy Sergeant at Arms / Constituent Services Liaison at the Arizona State Senate Jenna Lyon.

On January 8, 2011, Gabe Zimmerman – Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords' community outreach director – lost his life while serving the citizens of Arizona at a "Congress on Your Corner" constituent outreach event. In honor of his memory, CFA presents these special awards each year to non-elected public servants to recognize their contributions to Arizona communities.

"CFA is honored to celebrate the achievements of this year's recipients of the Gabe Zimmerman award," said Sybil Francis, President & CEO of Center for the Future of Arizona. "These honorees work every day to create a stronger and brighter future for our state and we are proud of their passion for improving our communities and solving public problems. Their commitment to building a democracy that works for all helps us achieve The Arizona We Want."

The 2022 awards were presented today at the Arizona City/County Management Association Summer Conference in Tucson. CFA is proud to recognize awardees with the support from the Zimmerman family and in partnership with the Arizona City/County Management Association. Cox Communications and Desert Diamond Casinos sponsored the 2022 awards.

About the Gabe Zimmerman Public Service Awards Categories

Community Builder Award (Large City/Town and Small City/Town): Recognizes public servants in cities and towns who advance community pride and connectedness. These leaders have been instrumental in transforming their communities through various efforts, including job creation and training, advancing healthy communities, environmental and historical preservation, volunteerism and philanthropy, and educational advancement. The 2022 award recipients are:

