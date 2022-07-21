Radar Technology Company Xandar Kardian and TapestryHealth Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Specialized Remote Patient Monitoring

Autonomous and Continuous Vital Sign Monitoring in Skilled Nursing Facility Illuminates Resting Heart Rate as Early Predictor of Patient Deterioration

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xandar Kardian, a rapidly-growing, Toronto-based company that develops contactless health monitoring solutions powered by digital ultra wide-band radar signal processing, today officially announced a strategic partnership with TapestryHealth, a multi-specialty healthcare practice that utilizes advanced technology to provide face-to-face evaluation and treatment at the patient's bedside in skilled nursing facilities and other post-acute environments. The partnership between Xandar Kardian and TapestryHealth focuses on leveraging Xandar Kardian's revolutionary radar-centric technology to support specialized remote patient monitoring for skilled nursing facilities, using autonomous and continuous vital sign management. Recently, results from a pilot program deploying Xandar Kardian's UWB radar devices at a skilled nursing facility showcased a groundbreaking discovery for patient monitoring and prediction of early deterioration. Working with TapestryHealth on a pilot basis, Xandar Kardian began deploying its sensors at a New York state skilled nursing facility in November 2021. Data provided from autonomous, continuous, and contact-free monitoring of patient vital signs through UWB radar showed that, even when respiratory rate is stable, a patient's elevated resting heart rate can be used as a predictor of an upcoming medical crisis up to seven days in advance. This ability to monitor resting heart rate continuously and accurately with Xandar Kardian devices, particularly while a patient is sleeping, has provided a window of time to proactively intervene before severe medical emergencies strike - drastically reducing the readmission rates and ER visits of TapestryHealth patients while simultaneously minimizing staff workload.

"One of the most unique aspects of Xandar Kardian's technology that sets it apart from other patient monitoring devices is that it can identify when an occupant is resting, making it especially beneficial when looking for meaningful changes in their baseline vital signs to provide early deterioration detection," said Sam Yang, co-founder and Managing Director of Xandar Kardian. "If a patient's heart rate or respiratory rate spikes while they are at rest, this is a strong indication of patient deterioration and can point to an oncoming occurrence of a serious medical event such as cardiac arrest. Also, only sustained deterioration, including elevation, of 110 BPM or higher for 2 hours or longer was flagged as a cause for concern in this pilot program, so we are able to avoid alert fatigue and inaccurate flagging. Ultimately, this technology saves time, money, and most importantly, patient lives."

In one key example, a Xandar Kardian XK300 device installed in a patient's room registered multiple sustained elevations of resting heart rate that occurred throughout the week prior to her cardiac arrest. This discovery illustrates that resting heart rate shows warning signals far earlier than respiratory rate, even when the patient is at rest. Because the XK300 records these data points over 6,000 times over each 24-hour period, the information is highly accurate and provides medical staff with real-time data to monitor these potential early signals. Then, "time to act" was signaled when patient respiratory rate levels were in a sustained elevation of over 20 breaths per minute for more than six hours. Therefore, the combined data provided by the XK300's reporting of patient resting heart rate and respiratory rate could have allowed intervention to occur in the first six hours of respiratory rate deterioration, rather than allowing the deterioration to continue for over 50 hours, which resulted in the resident being rushed to the ER after peaking at 30 breaths per minute.

Furthermore, because UWB radar requires no patient reporting, wearables, or staff intervention, this information is provided to nurses without requiring them to make rounds or disturb the patient. Dr. Ashwin Gopalan, a pulmonologist at Virginia Mason Seattle, points out how utilizing this resting heart rate data provided by the XK300 can transform early detection and curbing medical crises in care centers where patient reporting and wearables can be hinderances to collecting accurate data. "When dealing with patients with the type of acute and chronic conditions common in skilled nursing facilities such as COPD, Pneumonia, and CHF, a change in resting heart rate or respiratory rate is the clearest indicator of illness exacerbation. What the Xandar Kardian and TapestryHealth pilot has revealed, however, is that we can rely on resting heart rate data much earlier than previously practiced. Being able to receive these measurements continuously and to a more precise degree than ever before is game-changing in preventing emergency room visits and hospital re-admissions, especially for facilities monitoring dozens of patients at once."

Xandar Kardian's XK300 devices are the only commercially available FDA 510(k) class II medical devices cleared for resting heart rate, respiratory rate, motion, and presence monitoring. The device uses ultra-wideband radar, a type of radar that transmits signals with shorter pulses across a larger spectrum for extremely precise data accuracy and rapid transmission speeds, to detect the micromovements of a person's heart beating or lungs pumping within a room down to 0.1 mm changes per nano-second. The gathered data is immediately processed through Xandar Kardian's proprietary DSP algorithms for consistent, contactless, autonomous, and immediate delivery of patient vital sign data at a rate of thousands of measurements per day. Furthermore, Xandar Kardian's devices do not use AI logic to gather vital sign information, as this often leads to inconsistencies with results.

Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer of TapestryHealth Mordy Eisenberg iterates that Xandar Kardian's technology has become an essential supplement to clinicians that are now operating within a staff shortage. "The state of healthcare today is that we're in a fragmented care system – people are sicker than before and there is a widespread shortage of healthcare workers," he said. "The combination of sicker patients and fewer staff has made it so that clinicians are missing critical warning signs of medical crises. This is where the XK300 comes in. Xandar Kardian's technology is enabling care by allowing our clinicians to get ahead of crises, equipping our staff to do more with less so they can provide consistent, top-of-line care and stop medical emergencies before they happen, despite having fewer staff available. Ultimately, the XK300 is a key tool that is augmenting the smaller workforce that has become the new normal."

The partnership between Xandar Kardian and TapestryHealth allows Skilled Nursing and Assisted living facilities to easily add additional remote clinical support for their residents with minimal cost or staff disruption. For appropriate patients, using CPT code 99454, the XK300 system is eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement as an FDA-approved medical device.

About Xandar Kardian:

Xandar Kardian is a US Delaware C-Corp with international operations spanning South Korea, Canada, and Singapore, focused on deploying reliable and high accuracy security and healthcare solutions worldwide. Xandar Kardian elevates motion sensor technology to the next level, incorporating radar sensors that monitor vital signs via resting heart rate (RHR) and respiratory rate (RR), providing essential insights into occupant motion, location, and vital sign reading. Founded in 2017, the team behind Xandar Kardian is focused on digital radar signal processing from start-to-finish, having received FDA 510(k) Clearance for its XK300 in April 2021.

About TapestryHealth:

TapestryHealth is a multi-specialty healthcare practice that utilizes advanced technology to provide face-to-face evaluation and treatment at the patient's bedside in skilled nursing facilities and other post-acute environments. Tapestry's team of doctors, PAs, NPs, and multiple medical specialists see patients at their bedsides, 24/7, making daily rounds, building relationships with patients and families based on familiarity and trust, and ensuring appropriate, effective and efficient delivery of care regardless of the patient's location, or day and time of need. They are one of the country's leading innovators in using technology to deliver advanced care both on-site and remotely. Tapestry's artificial intelligence and machine learning protocols provide in-depth analysis at the patient, facility and national levels which allows them to identify potentially at-risk patients before the onset of symptoms. They are currently testing robotics and other advances for independent data collection, freeing nurses to spend more time with their patients. Learn more at tapestryhealth.com .

