Robb Report's Event, Dream Machines: Land & Air, Makes its Annual Return to Las Vegas, Celebrating the Newest Machines, Unique Adventures, and Luxury Experiences for the Avid Adventurer, in Partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas

Robb Report's Event, Dream Machines: Land & Air, Makes its Annual Return to Las Vegas, Celebrating the Newest Machines, Unique Adventures, and Luxury Experiences for the Avid Adventurer, in Partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas

The two-night experience invites guests to test the latest machines, wings, and wheels in one of the most unique landscapes in the country on September 7-10, 2022

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robb Report, the world's leading authority in luxury lifestyle, proudly announces its annual return to Las Vegas for Dream Machines: Land & Air, bringing guests an elite experience with the latest machines, wings, and wheels for a fun, adrenaline-driven desert adventure, taking place September 7-10, 2022, at Resorts World Las Vegas. The two-night action-packed getaway follows the success of Robb Report's tailored travel experience at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, and continues the brand's world-class lineup of live events, including Culinary Masters, the 20th anniversary Car of the Year Napa Valley, and Car of the Year Boca Raton.

Robb Report, proudly announced today that it will host its third annual Horsepower Gala live on February 6, 2022. (PRNewsfoto/Robb Report) (PRNewswire)

This year's Dream Machines event invites guests to enjoy unparalleled access to:

Off-road driving with the newest luxury SUVs

Go-Cart Racing at Speed Vegas – the first ever Robb Report Grand Prix

Exclusive helicopter tours

Exceptional dining & award-winning wines

Private pool party & mixology classes

World-class gambling and a behind-the-scenes conversation with SVP Casino Operations

Most upscale accommodations at Crockfords Las Vegas

As the first integrated resort to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade, Resorts World Las Vegas seamlessly blends the technology and luxury appeal of an urban contemporary resort with tradition and time-honored details. The sleek elegance of this new property brings the elevated experience that modern and elite travelers have come to know and appreciate.

"We're excited to invite our RR1 members and readers to Robb Report's 4th annual Dream Machines experience at the new Resorts World Las Vegas," said Luke Bahrenburg, Robb Report's EVP & Chief Revenue Officer. "There is no better place to experience the finest in luxury and thrill-seeking adventure, fueled by the latest machines, wings, and wheels. This event brings unmatched, first-look access to the best in luxury performance innovation, alongside world-class dining, wines, and hospitality."

To reserve tickets and find out more about Dream Machines, please visit https://robbreport.swoogo.com/DreamMachines. For any questions or to join RR1, Robb Report's private membership club, please contact Caroline Barry at carolineb@robbreport.com

About Robb Report

Robb Report is the leading voice in the global luxury market. Its discerning audience around the world has a shared appreciation and desire for quality, exclusivity, heritage, taste, and fine design. Robb Report is synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury and the best of the best. Widely regarded as the single-most influential journal of living life to the fullest, with 17 international editions, it is the brand the most successful people rely on to discover the ideas, opinions, products, and experiences that will matter most to them. For more information, please visit RobbReport.com.

About RR1

RR1 is the private-membership club that brings Robb Report to life through extraordinary, curated experiences. Members enjoy unparalleled access to benefits and events, and they become part of a powerful community of like-minded tastemakers who seek out the very finest experiences, products and services. From discovering the most alluring and exclusive destinations, to previewing the top cars and products before their official release, to dining with culinary luminaries and meeting leaders of the world's premier luxury brands, RR1 members truly experience the extraordinary. For more information about RR1, please visit RR1.com.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robb Report