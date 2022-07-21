Sea Tech Week® 2022: water’s on the agenda

Sea Tech Week® announces its full conference program of panel discussions and technical sessions. Registration for the 13th edition of the event in September is open for attendees.

NEW YORK and TORONTO , July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time since 2018, over 1,000 stakeholders across business, academia and governmental institutions from across the world will convene in person to shape the future of maritime.

This year's event focuses strongly on the environment, exploring smarter and greener solutions for maritime transport, energy and tech and will also celebrate women's work in marine science and technology. It will offer delegates many ways to exchange ideas, challenge each other's views and connect through:

Europe , from public research teams to startups and large industrial groups A trade fair, with exhibitors from across the world including a notable number from, from public research teams to startups and large industrial groups

BtoB meetings and networking events

Most importantly: 30+ plenary sessions and 3 keynote panel discussions all touching on this year's central theme of green innovations – over 100 hours about the state of R&D and the future of maritime transport

Highlights : sustainable ports, energies & transports.

Towards The Definition Of Port Ecology And Ecological Port: questioning both the technical system, able to respond to environmental issues, and the capacity of the socio-system to initiate adaptation dynamics. Ports have a role to play in the shipping green revolution, and their metabolism needs an interdisciplinary approach.

This session is convened by Institut France-Québec Maritime (France-Canada)

Sustainable Polymer Materials For Marine Applications: reducing the environmental impact of floating vessels and their equipment with recyclable thermoplastic composites, compostable biosourced polymers and fibers – or even completely biodegradable materials (with more limited options).

Greener Maritime Transports: trends, innovative solutions and opportunities through bilateral French/Norwegian cooperation: decarbonation of the Norwegian Maritime industry, and greener propulsion solutions (hydrogen, ammonia, hybrid, sail, retrofit, etc - for ferries and cargos).

Opportunities Offered By Hydrogene In The Maritime World: maritime and port territorial loops for renewable hydrogen (with focus on the Hylias & Transrade projects), H2 production with MRE energy on port infrastructures for local needs and building Hydrogen-powered ships

New Fuels: Behavior In Aquatic Environments And Responses To Accidental Spills: behavior and risks of maritime transportation for new fuels (ammonia; Low Sulphur Fuel Oils (LSFO, VLSFO & ULSFO), hydrotated vegetable oil, liquefied natural gas; etc), whether used for ship propulsion or distribution plant supply.

Find the full programme: seatechweek.eu

To register to attend: seatechweek.eu

Full pass (5-day pass including lunches and coffee breaks): €350 plus VAT

About Sea Tech Week®

Sea Tech Week® is an international event dedicated to marine and maritime science and technology. It attracts over a thousand top international experts to Brest, France, every two years, representing a wide variety of ocean-related disciplines. Held every 2 years, Sea Tech Week® includes tech and science talks, a professional trade fair, BtoB meetings, company and laboratory tours and a gala evening.

This event provides the international community of scientists, companies, clusters, students and other stakeholders with the opportunity to share progress in research and innovation, to forge a professional network of contacts and to improve partnerships and cooperation.

Sea Tech Week® is organised by Technopôle Brest-Iroise through Campus mondial de la mer, France's leading community of experts in the ocean. This event is supported by Brest métropole, the Brittany Region, the EU (ERDF) and Crédit Mutuel Arkéa.

