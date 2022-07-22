POAP and Flowcode Announce Strategic Partnership Creating Revolutionary Product Suite that Connects the Offline World to Web3

Together the Web3 innovator and O2O leader will create a first-of-its-kind experience to drive innovation in direct-to-consumer marketing

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- POAP Inc, developer of the protocol that preserves human memories, and Flowcode, the world's most advanced QR technology and offline to online leader, are announcing a strategic partnership, offering a unified customer experience for distributing tokens and event based memorializations. The Proof of Attendance Protocol, uses blockchain technology to mint digital mementos (known as "POAPs") in celebration of life's remarkable moments. Paired with Flowcode's custom-designed, privacy compliant QR technology, the partnership creates the first and only fully integrated Web3 suite that connects the offline world to Web3.

Flowcode and POAP activation at Red Rocks. Image provided by Flowcode. (PRNewswire)

"Flowcode is POAP's dream partner to bring the magic of Web3 to the world. We are proud to co-develop a seamless O2O experience that connects audiences with brand narratives in new and unforeseen ways," said Patricio Worthalter, CEO of POAP Inc.

POAP and Flowcode's unique offering will combine POAP's best-in-class Web3-based digital collectibles with Flowcode's best-in-class O2O product suite to deliver digitally native experiences from the offline world. With this partnership, consumers do not need to have a crypto wallet as all Web3 activations are accessible via email. POAPs are regularly issued by 8,000 organizations and 4.5M have already been distributed to 800,000 unique wallets. Flowcode is accessible through any smartphone, and 42% of U.S. consumers have scanned a Flowcode QR code in the last 30 days.

"85% of the world's economy happens offline and the most important and strategic channel for businesses in the future is connecting the blockchain with brand experiences in the real world," said Flowcode's Founder and CEO, Tim Armstrong. "Flowcode and POAP are pioneering the transformation of the analog economy to a blockchain driven economy that allows the best brands in the world to build direct customer relationships and powerful first party data. We look forward to accelerating our partnership to serve brands, like VaynerMedia, that care just as much about their offline experiences as their online experiences."

POAP and Flowcode teamed up earlier this year at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater during Kevin Gates' concert, where exclusive POAP NFTs were distributed via Flowcode. 100% of the digital collectables were distributed and 90% of the concert goers who claimed the POAPs were new to crypto. The industry leaders also partnered with Gary Vaynerchuk during his Cannes Lions presentation, where attendees scanned the Flowcode to access an exclusive POAP from the session.

"We wanted to demonstrate to the Cannes Lions audience how frictionless it is to use Web3 technology," said Vaynerchuk, Chairman of VaynerX and CEO of VaynerMedia. "By using Flowcode to distribute our POAP to attendees, we were able to provide a seamless experience and hopefully spur creative ideas in the space going forward."

About POAP Inc.

POAP Inc was established in 2021, with the mandate of stewarding the development and global adoption of the Proof of Attendance Protocol. Our scope spans everything from supporting F500 organizations in implementing frontier technology, to protocol development, to sophisticated experiments in decentralized governance and product development. To learn more, visit POAP .

For business inquiries, please contact enterprise@poap.com .

About POAP Protocol

The Proof of Attendance Protocol is a public good with the mission of preserving collective memories. By minting events as NFTs on the blockchain, the Proof of Attendance Protocol offers humans true ownership over their experiences, which serves as a basis for stronger, deeper, and more dynamic connections.

About Flowcode

Flowcode is the offline to online company, building direct connections for brands and consumers. By unifying data-driven design with the latest in QR technology, Flowcode enables contactless connection with speed, security and ease. Privacy compliant, ultra-fast scanning, and designed with intention, Flowcode is the number one trusted QR provider. Our companion product, Flowpage, organizes your digital footprint in one mobile-first landing page, creating a seamless experience to more deeply connect with audiences while tracking real-time analytics. Paired together, our tech allows consumers and creators to instantly connect the real world to the digital world instantly and magically. To learn more, visit Flowcode.com or explore our social channels on our Flowpage .

For business inquiries, please contact: partner@flowcode.com .

For press inquiries, please contact: press@flowcode.com .

