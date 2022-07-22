Rising life expectancy is delivering health and longevity in China

BEIJING, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on average life expectancy in China:

This is "Yoga Village," located just outside Zhangjiakou in Hebei province, which has found fame online. For elderly residents here in their 70s and 80s, yoga is a part of their everyday lives. Doing the splits or a handstand is no sweat for them.

This senior in her 70s from Guangzhou in Guangdong province often surprises onlookers by managing 10 pull-ups in a row at the gym.

This man in his 80s from Xi'an in Shaanxi province, has been running for decades and can still complete 400 meters in just 1 minute and 24 seconds.

Nowadays, it's not uncommon to see such energetic elderly people. From 2015 to 2021, the average life expectancy in China increased from 76.34 years to 78.2 years, and major health indicators now rank among the top of middle and high-income countries. It can be said that Chinese people are getting more and more healthy.

This development is closely related to many aspects, including China's progress in the medical and health sector, the increase in quality of life, improvements to the environment, and widespread enthusiasm for exercise.

The seniors mentioned at the beginning are fitness lovers. In recent years, keeping fit has undoubtedly become the most popular new trend in China.

Since 1997, China has been steadily building public fitness facilities. In recent years, the government has invested billions annually to guide development in the field. Sports parks, fitness centers and walking paths have been built; free sports stadiums have been opened; and community exercise programs and other campaigns have been promoted. Public fitness has become an important way to ensure public health.

Additionally, many people now feel that community-based healthcare centers are providing better services than ever before. Lots of elderly people are now used to getting minor illnesses treated in community clinics, which are affordable, convenient and offer medical insurance reimbursement.

Over the years, a key focus of healthcare reform in China has been enhancing community-level medical and health services. At present, 90% of Chinese households are within 15 minutes of a medical center, and 85.8% of county-level hospitals boast services equivalent to secondary hospitals. Thanks to the internet, telemedicine services have also been expanded to cover once-impoverished counties and remote areas.

Chronic diseases are a major factor affecting global health and life expectancy. Every year, China provides early screening and intervention services for diseases including cancer and cardiovascular disease to more than 4 million residents in high-incidence areas. China's proactive and effective prevention and control measures since the outbreak of COVID-19 have also played an important role in sustaining the rise in life expectancy.

"Wish you a long and healthy life" is a common blessing in many countries around the world, representing people's hopes for the future. In recent years, China has been implementing its Healthy China initiative and has taken many actions to improve people's health. The aim is to ensure that people's right to health, one of their basic rights, is guaranteed – something which will take sustained efforts.

Nowadays, whenever we see seniors full of energy and vitality, we know that people's hopes are gradually becoming reality.

