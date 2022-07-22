THOMAS ABRAHAM WINS THE WORLD ARCHITECTURE COMMUNITY AWARDS

BANGALORE, India, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crystal Hall by Thomas Abraham has received the World Architecture Community Award for the Interior Realized Category. Thomas Abraham was selected by the votes of all the Honorable Members and winners of the earlier cycles.

Thomas Abraham declared winner of his architecture project, The Crystal Hall (PRNewswire)

Located at the outskirts of Bangalore, The Crystal Hall, is an essay on light, history, glass and nature; and its interiors were designed to complement the building's architectural philosophy. The design integrates sustainability, reused materials, and everything is handmade by the poorest indigenous people of color, preserving the skill sets of neighboring artisans. It has the world's first windmill towers in residential design and its inside microclimate is sustained by its envelope of two layers of clear high-performance heat reflecting, recycled glass with a rainforest of non-invasive vegetation species within which prevents over 66.2% of the exterior heat entering the interiors.

Crystal Hall is cast in the theme of: Wind - The Windmills, Earth - The Green Arena, Fire – The Fire Bowl, Water – The Stepped Water Cone and Ether – The Stele of the Soul (prayer tower).

Simultaneously classical & modern, the style Paleomodern, (paleo meaning 'ancient') recalls the eternal principles of architecture: symmetry, balance, scale, unity, rhythm, the Golden Mean (1:1.618) & the square (1:1) proportions.

Winner of several national and international awards, Crystal Hall is currently accepting shoots for advertisements and other projects.

This is design with a heart: "modern in outlook, and yet timeless in essence." Finally, this is a building about sense, sensuality, spirituality, and sustainability.

