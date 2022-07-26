Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder and California Almonds Team Up to Inspire Fans' Wellness Journeys

Almonds power-packed nutrient package fuels and sustains Marvel fans this summer

MODESTO, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Almonds teams up with Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder," which premiered in theaters July 8, to celebrate the release of the film.

In the new cosmic adventure, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) teams up with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend-turned-Mighty-Thor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to take on a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

Many can relate to the feeling of wanting to make healthy lifestyle choices - whether you're on an epic journey of self-discovery or taking a trip to the movies, almonds can help contribute to the goal of a balanced, healthy routine.

A good source of essential vitamins and nutrients, including antioxidant vitamin E, magnesium, 6g of plant-based protein, 13 grams of unsaturated fat and 1 gram of saturated fat, plus 4g of fiber per 1 oz serving, almonds can be your super-powered friend in wellness.

"Earlier this year in the U.S., the Almond Board of California launched a new campaign to demonstrate how almonds can be a reliable "Friend in Wellness," said Emily Fleischmann, Vice President, Global Market Development at the Almond Board of California. "With Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder highlighting Thor's own journey that would guide him in this epic adventure, we couldn't have imagined a more organic synergy to inspire more people around the world to live well. The lead up to the film release was a sensational moment in time to share the many ways that almonds can be a weapon in wellness in your everyday hero journey."

The Almond Board of California and Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder" advertising campaign will run in five markets including the U.S., Mexico, Italy, U.K. and India. Look for the U.S. campaign through the end of July on popular television channels, streaming platforms and social media.

About Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder" finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. Directed by Taika Waititi ("Thor: Ragnarok," "Jojo Rabbit") and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, "Thor: Love and Thunder" opened in U.S. theaters July 8, 2022.

About California Almonds

California Almonds make life better by what we grow and how we grow. The Almond Board of California promotes natural, wholesome and quality almonds through leadership in strategic market development, innovative research, and accelerated adoption of industry best practices on behalf of the more than 7,600 almond farmers and processors in California, most of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California is a non-profit organization that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information on the Almond Board of California or almonds, visit Almonds.com or check out California Almonds on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and the California Almonds blog.

