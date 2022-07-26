The One and Only Iconic Boots & Brews Country Music Festival Makes Its Mighty Return to Silicon Valley

CBF Productions' Brings New VIP Experiences with Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Performances from Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Adam Doleac, and Avery Anna

MORGAN HILL, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBF Productions , one of California's largest traveling festival production companies, announced its return to Silicon Valley with its famous Boots & Brews Country Music Festival at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center on Saturday, September 10th. This family-friendly outdoor affair features tasty food vendors, local craft brews, and live music from today's most sought-after country artists with performances by award-winning artists including Brothers Osborne, Jordan Davis, Adam Doleac, and Avery Anna.

Boots & Brews Country Music Festival (PRNewswire)

For the latest information regarding other concerts in the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival series, and new event details, attendees are encouraged to visit the official website: BootsAndBrews.com or directly at https://cbfproductions.ticketspice.com/boots-and-brews-morgan-hill .

"Boots & Brews has been the premiere Country Music Festival throughout California and we are so excited to bring our biggest lineup ever to Morgan Hill, said Founder of CBF Productions, Vincenzo Giammanco. "It's always a great time spending the day outdoors with terrific incredible performances, delicious local food, and cold craft brews. There's something for everyone to enjoy."

This year's lineup will wow country music fans of all ages with a thrilling headlining performance from the Grammy Award-Winning music duo, John and T.J. Osborne, professionally known as Brothers Osborne. With six Academy of Country Music Awards and five Country Music Association Awards, Brothers Osborne's, deep, rich vocals and expert guitar work blend equal parts country and rock into one of the freshest, most-identifiable sounds to come out of Nashville in recent years.

The boot-bustin' good time continues with countrywide chart-topper, Jordan Davis, whose fusion of country, pop, modern R&B, and hip-hop can be heard on his hit tracks, "Singles You Up," "Take It From Me" and "Buy Dirt." Also performing is self-proclaimed romantic and rising star Adam Doleac who's powerhouse voice and pillow-soft sound provides a perfect blend for day drinking or falling in love. 2022's YouTube Artist on the Rise, Avery Anna, a Flagstaff, AZ native and thanks to her hit single "Narcissist" and robust 1.2 million followers on TikTok, brings a fresh, new sound to this year's festival's lineup.

Now on sale to the public, general admission tickets start at $59 plus fees, with a $99 upgrade option that grants access to the Paddock Level, an exclusive section near the stage. VIP admission starts at $199, which includes access to the upfront section closest to the stage and the VIP Lounge that has seating, premium restrooms, shaded areas, and exclusive food and beverage vendors.

Boots & Brews is a multi-event, annual country music festival, renowned for curating lineups featuring world-class entertainers like Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae, Chris Lane, Morgan Wallen, and Russell Dickerson as well as handpicking country music's next biggest breakout artists and for their state-of-the-art production year after year. To learn more about CBF Productions, Boots & Brews Country Music Festivals, and to be kept updated on new announcements, follow us on Instagram and sign up for our mailing list at BootsAndBrews.com for news and special offers.

ABOUT CBF PRODUCTIONS:

One of

California's

largest traveling festival production companies, CBF has been producing a variety of adult and family-friendly events for over 13 years. From their legendary Boots & Brews Country Music Festivals to Tequila & Taco Festivals, Spring &

Winter Wine Walks

, and more, CBF showcases the best craft breweries, wineries, and tequilas in the state, combined with mouthwatering BBQ and local cuisine, alongside premium entertainment. CBF Productions has been at the forefront of entertainment in the

Ventura County

area and beyond. From their various sold-out events to the revival of

Ventura's

Main Street with their seasonal Wine Walks, that have brought much-needed revenue back to the local shop owners

t

hroughout

Ventura County

.

