WITHERITE LAW GROUP, V-103 FM AND THE SWAGG SHOP PARTNER TO OFFER FREE BACK-TO-SCHOOL HAIRCUTS FOR SCHOOL-AGED CHILDREN IN ATLANTA

ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group, 1-800-TruckWreck, V-103-FM The People's Station and The SWAGG Shop, are joining together to provide free haircuts to Atlanta youth returning to school this fall. Witherite Law Group will sponsor more than 160 students to receive a free haircut, valued at approximately $30 each. The free haircuts will be provided to students up to age 18. This inaugural event is an effort to offset the costs associated with going back to school. The event is free and open to the public.

1-800-TruckWreck and Witherite Law Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Witherite Law Group) (PRNewswire)

Witherite Law Group will take over two SWAGG Shop locations where the first 80 children at each location will receive a free haircut just in time for the first day of school.

Details are as follows:

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET

Date: Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022

Locations:

The SWAGG Shop, 365 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

The SWAGG Shop, 3461 Roosevelt Hwy, STE 16, Atlanta, GA 30349

Studies have shown that self-esteem is directly correlated with school performance, and proper grooming increases confidence and academic success. However, many families only have the financial resources for their basic needs.

"As students prepare to the return to the classroom, they will be faced with higher prices for supplies like shoes, clothes and backpacks because of inflation," said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. "With the 'Barbershop Takeover,' we hope to offer some financial relief to families and help students look and feel good on the first day of school."

Witherite Law Group recently partnered with Walmart to host the "Cash Register Takeover" where they gave away over $10,000 in gift cards to help offset the costs of school supplies. Lead by Amy Witherite, Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are committed to putting people first, investing in the communities it serves and building bridges of opportunity that create stronger communities.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car or truck accident and can be reached by calling 1-800-TruckWreck or 1-800-CarWreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

