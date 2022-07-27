CheapAir.com Back-to-School Study Reveals Increase in Airfare for Students

Mid-week travel is the key for college-bound students looking to save on flights

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As college students prepare to return to campus for the upcoming fall semester, CheapAir.com has released its 2022 Back-to-School Airfare Study. Taking a look at 70 colleges and universities across the United States, the study analyzed how expensive back-to-school flights are this year compared to 2021, based on the timeframe of their first day of classes. The study also offers insights to help students get the best deal.

The study revealed that overall airfare costs for college students returning to campus are up approximately 23% from last year. The top five colleges with the largest airfare spikes on average compared to 2021 include:

University of Washington up 49%, resulting in an average increase of $123 per ticket

Oregon State up 48%, resulting in an average increase of $138 per ticket

University of California, Los Angeles up 37%, resulting in an average increase of $85 per ticket

University of Southern California up 36%, resulting in an average increase of $109 per ticket

University of Utah up 35%, resulting in an average increase of $102 per ticket

While back-to-school airfare has increased this year, there are a few ways students can find cost savings, such as:

Catching a mid-week flight: Tuesday and Wednesday flights offer the best deals on average, especially when compared to departing on a Sunday. Booking an early morning or late-night flight: Due to lack of demand, these flights are often cheaper. Early morning flights are also statistically more likely to depart on time. Comparing alternative airports: If a university is serviced by more than one airport, sometimes a larger market airport that is a bit farther away can save students a significant amount of money.

