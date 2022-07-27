Mojix Board of Directors Adds Leading Authority on Enterprise Software Solutions

Former CEO and Chairman of Revionics brings more than three decades of experience leading high-growth enterprise software and technology platforms.

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mojix, a leading supply chain SaaS platform, is pleased to announce that Marc Hafner has agreed to join the firm's Board of Directors. Mr. Hafner brings more than thirty years of experience building, leading, and professionalizing software and technology companies. He most recently was CEO of Revionics, and previously held executive roles at NEC, BroadCloud, and Westell. Mr. Hafner will bring strategic insights and direction to Mojix in the highly competitive market of SaaS-based software solutions for global organizations.

Marc Hafner (PRNewswire)

Industry veteran Marc Hefner joins Mojix board of directors.

"Marc's track record of operating and advising leading SaaS platforms will be invaluable to Mojix as we enter our next phase of growth. We're proud to have built a cohesive, global group of industry experts to continue building Mojix's standing as the destination company for cutting-edge supply chain management and item-level traceability systems worldwide," said Dan Doles, Mojix CEO. Pete Leibman, board member at Mojix1, added: "Marc has earned a sterling reputation as a thought leader in supply chain management and traceability, and we are excited about the strategic insights he will bring to Mojix."

About Mojix

Mojix is a global leader in item-level intelligence solutions for Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Retail. The firm is leading the way in item-level traceability solutions utilizing its high security, globally scalable cloud-hosted SaaS platform. Founded in 2004, the company has deep domain expertise in serialization technologies such as RFID, NFC, and print based marking systems. Mojix builds business intelligence from event-triggered actions tracking billions of unique identities, following item lifecycles from source to shelf. Companies can leverage the seamlessly integrated data to increase their sales and operational efficiency, reduce major risks and enhance their customer experience. With offices across the US, Latin America and Europe, Mojix is now a recognized expert in end-to-end, item-level track and trace, product authentication and automated inventory management. Learn more at www.mojix.com



1 Please read: PEAK ROCK CAPITAL AFFILIATE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF MOJIX

Editorial/Media Contacts

Americas Europe and RoW Jim Donaldson Sr. Director, Corporate Communications Mojix, Inc. (314) 223-4779 jim.donaldson@mojix.com Helene de Lailhacar Head of Global Marketing Mojix, Inc. (33) 6 70 61 72 22 helene.delailhacar@mojix.com

©Mojix, Inc. Mojix and ytem are registered trademarks of Mojix, Inc.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mojix, Inc.