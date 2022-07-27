MSA Safety Announces Second Quarter Results

Strong growth driven by execution of strategy and robust demand environment

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Total sales were $372 million, increasing 9% from a year ago on a reported basis and 12% on a constant currency basis. The combination of volume growth and price realization drove constant currency organic growth of 8% while acquisitions contributed 4%.
  • GAAP operating income was $62 million or 16.5% of sales, compared to $35 million or 10.3% of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $66 million or 17.6% of sales, compared to $59 million or 17.2% of sales in the same period a year ago.
  • GAAP earnings were $48 million or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to $25 million or $0.64 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $51 million or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $42 million or $1.06 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.
  • Operating cash flow was $15 million, compared to $38 million in the same period a year ago. The decline was primarily associated with an increase in working capital, notably inventory, in response to strong demand and ongoing supply chain constraints.
  • MSA funded an $18 million dividend on its common stock and repurchased $28 million in shares in the quarter.

Comments from Management

"Our strong second quarter results were driven by robust demand across our diversified end markets and excellent operational execution by our team," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our order activity was strong throughout the quarter and drove 12 percent constant currency sales growth," he said.  Mr. Vartanian added that orders increased 15 percent year-over-year on a constant currency basis and the company's book-to-bill continued to trend well above 1x.

"Our key end markets remain healthy as demonstrated by broad-based demand across most all of our product categories.  In addition to strong underlying demand, we were awarded several significant fire service breathing apparatus orders based on the strength of our technology and our long-standing focus on being attentive and responsive to customer needs and preferences," Mr. Vartanian said.

"Overall, we are successfully managing through a very dynamic macroeconomic environment that includes ongoing supply chain issues.  Although we saw strong year-over-year sales growth in the quarter, supply chain challenges did impact our growth, working capital and cash flow.  Still, despite the growing economic uncertainties, I remain confident in our ability to continue executing our strategy and driving long-term value to our shareholders.  We enter the second half with record backlog and a very healthy balance sheet," Mr. Vartanian concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021









Net sales

$   372,313


$   341,289


$  703,005


$  649,717

Cost of products sold

207,913


188,289


395,821


361,934

Gross profit

164,400


153,000


307,184


287,783









Selling, general and administrative

86,076


83,426


164,625


158,889

Research and development

15,268


13,970


28,601


27,204

Restructuring charges

57


7,078


2,247


8,385

Currency exchange (gains) losses, net

(1,463)


1,640


1,809


(459)

Product liability expense

2,926


11,751


5,698


14,547

Operating income

61,536


35,135


104,204


79,217









Interest expense

4,578


2,172


8,196


4,082

Other income, net

(6,419)


(2,293)


(12,762)


(6,506)

Total other income, net

(1,841)


(121)


(4,566)


(2,424)









Income before income taxes

63,377


35,256


108,770


81,641

Provision for income taxes

15,684


9,808


25,535


19,557

Net income

47,693


25,448


83,235


62,084

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


(262)



(448)

Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated

$     47,693


$     25,186


$    83,235


$    61,636









Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety
Incorporated common shareholders:








Basic

$         1.21


$         0.64


$        2.12


$        1.57

Diluted

$         1.21


$         0.64


$        2.11


$        1.56









Basic shares outstanding

39,266


39,167


39,279


39,131

Diluted shares outstanding

39,421


39,420


39,472


39,421

*Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



June 30,
2022


December 31,
2021

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$                134,047


$                  140,895

Trade receivables, net

265,290


254,187

Inventories

341,544


280,617

Notes receivable, insurance companies

3,972


3,914

Other current assets

99,626


113,191

    Total current assets

844,479


792,804





Property, plant and equipment net

203,036


207,793

Prepaid pension cost

176,373


163,283

Goodwill

619,449


636,858

Intangible assets, net

290,221


306,948

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent

45,161


44,626

Insurance receivable, noncurrent

117,825


121,609

Other noncurrent assets

111,903


122,475

   Total assets

$             2,408,447


$               2,396,396





Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net

$                    7,433


$                           —

Accounts payable

111,861


106,780

Other current liabilities

216,964


223,826

   Total current liabilities

336,258


330,606





Long-term debt, net

615,778


597,651

Pensions and other employee benefits

181,958


189,973

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

37,626


40,706

Deferred tax liabilities

31,342


33,337

Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities

367,415


369,735

Total shareholders' equity

838,070


834,388

   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$             2,408,447


$               2,396,396

MSA Safety Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021









Net income

$   47,693


$   25,448


$   83,235


$   62,084

Depreciation and amortization

13,922


11,584


28,087


22,088

Change in working capital and other operating

(46,162)


1,266


(71,346)


(258)

  Cash flow from operating activities

15,453


38,298


39,976


83,914









Capital expenditures

(11,829)


(10,706)


(19,805)


(20,288)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired




(62,992)

Change in short-term investments

5,180


5,015


14,207


25,045

Property disposals and other investing


25



60

  Cash flow used in investing activities

(6,649)


(5,666)


(5,598)


(58,175)









Change in debt

32,000


(25,013)


37,000


27,004

Cash dividends paid

(18,109)


(17,247)


(35,401)


(34,067)

Other financing

(27,764)


(834)


(31,372)


(4,392)

  Cash flow used in financing activities

(13,873)


(43,094)


(29,773)


(11,455)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash,

cash equivalents and restricted cash

(7,113)


(187)


(10,474)


(907)









(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and
restricted cash

$  (12,182)


$  (10,649)


$    (5,869)


$   13,377

*Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Segment Information (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas


International


Corporate


Consolidated

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022








Sales to external customers

$   252,386


$   119,927


$               —


$   372,313

Operating income







61,536

Operating margin %







16.5 %

Restructuring charges







57

Currency exchange gains, net







(1,463)

Product liability expense







2,926

Acquisition related costs (a)







2,557

Adjusted operating income (loss)

57,141


17,207


(8,735)


65,613

Adjusted operating margin %

22.6 %


14.3 %




17.6 %

Depreciation and amortization (b)







11,604

Adjusted EBITDA

65,461


20,370


(8,614)


77,217

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

25.9 %


17.0 %




20.7 %









Three Months Ended June 30, 2021








Sales to external customers

$   217,707


$   123,582


$               —


$   341,289

Operating income







35,135

Operating margin %







10.3 %

Restructuring charges







7,078

Currency exchange losses, net







1,640

Product liability expense







11,751

Acquisition related costs (a)







3,168

Adjusted operating income (loss)

49,319


20,444


(10,991)


58,772

Adjusted operating margin %

22.7 %


16.5 %




17.2 %

Depreciation and amortization







11,584

Adjusted EBITDA

57,218


24,024


(10,886)


70,356

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

26.3 %


19.4 %




20.6 %

*Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.  Adjustments were made to Americas and International.

(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(b) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in Northern North American and Latin American geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources.  As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance.  The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.  As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Segment Information (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas


International


Corporate


Consolidated

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022








Sales to external customers

$   478,034


$   224,971


$               —


$   703,005

Operating income







104,204

Operating margin %







14.8 %

Restructuring charges







2,247

Currency exchange losses, net







1,809

Product liability expense







5,698

Acquisition related costs (a)







5,499

Adjusted operating income (loss)

109,577


26,196


(16,316)


119,457

Adjusted operating margin %

22.9 %


11.6 %




17.0 %

Depreciation and amortization (b)







23,420

Adjusted EBITDA

126,256


32,698


(16,077)


142,877

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

26.4 %


14.5 %




20.3 %









Six Months Ended June 30, 2021








Sales to external customers

$   426,046


$   223,671


$               —


$   649,717

Operating income







79,217

Operating margin %







12.2 %

Restructuring charges







8,385

Currency exchange gains, net







(459)

Product liability expense







14,547

Acquisition related costs (a)







4,541

Adjusted operating income (loss)

94,512


29,201


(17,482)


106,231

Adjusted operating margin %

22.2 %


13.1 %




16.4 %

Depreciation and amortization







22,088

Adjusted EBITDA

109,444


36,154


(17,279)


128,319

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

25.7 %


16.2 %




19.7 %

*Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.  Adjustments were made to Americas and International.

(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(b) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in Northern North American and Latin American geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources.  As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers.  Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance.  The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.  As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
 

Consolidated



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022


Breathing
Apparatus

Firefighter
Helmets
and
Protective
Apparel

Industrial
Head
Protection

Portable
Gas
Detection

Fixed Gas
and Flame
Detection*

Fall
Protection

Core Sales


Non-Core
Sales


Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

20 %

(10) %

15 %

16 %

24 %

(14) %

11 %


(5) %


9 %

Plus: Currency
translation effects

4 %

3 %

1 %

2 %

3 %

4 %

3 %


5 %


3 %

Constant currency
sales change

24 %

(7) %

16 %

18 %

27 %

(10) %

14 %


— %


12 %

Less:

Acquisitions

— %

— %

— %

— %

25 %

— %

5 %


— %


4 %

Organic constant
currency sales
change

24 %

(7) %

16 %

18 %

2 %

(10) %

9 %


— %


8 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.


Six Months Ended June 30, 2022


Breathing
Apparatus

Firefighter
Helmets
and
Protective
Apparel

Industrial
Head
Protection

Portable
Gas
Detection

Fixed Gas
and Flame
Detection*

Fall
Protection

Core Sales


Non-Core
Sales


Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

11 %

(3) %

13 %

7 %

31 %

(10) %

11 %


(10) %


8 %

Plus: Currency
translation effects

3 %

3 %

1 %

2 %

2 %

3 %

2 %


3 %


3 %

Constant
currency sales
change

14 %

— %

14 %

9 %

33 %

(7) %

13 %


(7) %


11 %

Less:

Acquisitions

— %

— %

— %

— %

26 %

— %

6 %


— %


5 %

Organic constant
currency sales
change

14 %

— %

14 %

9 %

7 %

(7) %

7 %


(7) %


6 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
  

Americas Segment


Three Months Ended June 30, 2022


Breathing
Apparatus

Firefighter
Helmets
and
Protective
Apparel

Industrial
Head
Protection

Portable
Gas
Detection

Fixed Gas
and Flame
Detection*

Fall
Protection

Core
Sales


Non-Core
Sales


Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

26 %

(4) %

18 %

25 %

37 %

(4) %

18 %


(7) %


16 %

Plus: Currency
translation effects

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

1 %

1 %


— %


— %

Constant
currency sales
change

26 %

(4) %

18 %

25 %

37 %

(3) %

19 %


(7) %


16 %

Less:

Acquisitions

— %

— %

— %

— %

34 %

— %

7 %


— %


6 %

Organic constant
currency sales
change

26 %

(4) %

18 %

25 %

3 %

(3) %

12 %


(7) %


10 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.


Six Months Ended June 30, 2022


Breathing
Apparatus

Firefighter
Helmets
and
Protective
Apparel

Industrial
Head
Protection

Portable
Gas
Detection

Fixed Gas
and Flame
Detection*

Fall
Protection

Core
Sales


Non-Core
Sales


Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

15 %

(4) %

15 %

12 %

44 %

— %

15 %


(15) %


12 %

Plus: Currency
translation effects

— %

— %

— %

1 %

— %

1 %

1 %


1 %


1 %

Constant
currency sales
change

15 %

(4) %

15 %

13 %

44 %

1 %

16 %


(14) %


13 %

Less:

Acquisitions

— %

— %

— %

— %

34 %

— %

7 %


— %


6 %

Organic constant
currency sales
change

15 %

(4) %

15 %

13 %

10 %

1 %

9 %


(14) %


7 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)
  

International Segment



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022


Breathing
Apparatus

Firefighter
Helmets
and
Protective
Apparel

Industrial
Head
Protection

Portable
Gas
Detection

Fixed Gas
and Flame
Detection*

Fall
Protection

Core Sales


Non-Core
Sales


Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

8 %

(23) %

4 %

(1) %

7 %

(27) %

(3) %


(3) %


(3) %

Plus: Currency
translation effects

10 %

8 %

7 %

7 %

8 %

7 %

8 %


10 %


8 %

Constant
currency sales
change

18 %

(15) %

11 %

6 %

15 %

(20) %

5 %


7 %


5 %

Less:

Acquisitions

— %

— %

— %

— %

13 %

— %

3 %


— %


3 %

Organic constant
currency sales
change

18 %

(15) %

11 %

6 %

2 %

(20) %

2 %


7 %


2 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.


Six Months Ended June 30, 2022


Breathing
Apparatus

Firefighter
Helmets
and
Protective
Apparel

Industrial
Head
Protection

Portable
Gas
Detection

Fixed Gas
and Flame
Detection*

Fall
Protection

Core Sales


Non-Core
Sales


Net Sales

GAAP reported
sales change

4 %

— %

5 %

(4) %

13 %

(24) %

1 %


(5) %


1 %

Plus: Currency
translation effects

8 %

9 %

5 %

6 %

5 %

6 %

7 %


9 %


6 %

Constant
currency sales
change

12 %

9 %

10 %

2 %

18 %

(18) %

8 %


4 %


7 %

Less:

Acquisitions

— %

— %

— %

— %

15 %

— %

4 %


— %


3 %

Organic constant
currency sales
change

12 %

9 %

10 %

2 %

3 %

(18) %

4 %


4 %


4 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited)

Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group




Three Months Ended June 30, 2022


Consolidated


Americas


International

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection*

27 %


37 %


15 %

Breathing Apparatus

24 %


26 %


18 %

Portable Gas Detection

18 %


25 %


6 %

Industrial Head Protection

16 %


18 %


11 %

Firefighter Helmets & Protective Apparel

(7) %


(4) %


(15) %

Fall Protection

(10) %


(3) %


(20) %

Core Sales

14 %


19 %


5 %







Non-Core Sales

— %


(7) %


7 %







Net Sales

12 %


16 %


5 %

Net Sales excluding Acquisitions

8 %


10 %


2 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.  




Six Months Ended June 30, 2022


Consolidated


Americas


International

Fixed Gas and Flame Detection*

33 %


44 %


18 %

Breathing Apparatus

14 %


15 %


12 %

Portable Gas Detection

9 %


13 %


2 %

Industrial Head Protection

14 %


15 %


10 %

Firefighter Helmets & Protective Apparel

— %


(4) %


9 %

Fall Protection

(7) %


1 %


(18) %

Core Sales

13 %


16 %


8 %







Non-Core Sales

(7) %


(14) %


4 %







Net Sales

11 %


13 %


7 %

Net Sales excluding Acquisitions

6 %


7 %


4 %

 *Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.  

MSA Safety Incorporated

Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings (Unaudited)

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended
June 30,




Six Months Ended
June 30,




2022


2021


%

Change


2022


2021


%

Change













Net income attributable to MSA Safety
Incorporated

$   47,693


$   25,186


89 %


$   83,235


$   61,636


35 %













Product liability expense

2,926


11,751




5,698


14,547



Acquisition related costs (a)

2,557


3,168




5,499


4,541



Restructuring charges

57


7,078




2,247


8,385



Asset related losses and other

120


29




124


48



Currency exchange (gains) losses, net

(1,463)


1,640




1,809


(459)



Income tax expense on adjustments

(946)


(7,029)




(4,069)


(9,399)



Adjusted earnings

$   50,944


$   41,823


22 %


$   94,543


$   79,299


19 %













Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$       1.29


$       1.06


22 %


$       2.40


$       2.01


19 %

(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

About MSA:  

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures.  Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations.  The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military.  MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices.  With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide.  The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America.  With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America.  For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 18, 2022. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties.  MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com. MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

