Siemens Switchgear Ltd., Shanghai expands robotic deployments with Geek+ for lean production via smart automation

Geek+ delivers four types of autonomous mobile robots in Siemens Switchgear's Shanghai warehouse to create end-to-end system.

New robots power Siemens Switchgear's Plan For Every Part (PFEP) logistics model, which fully automates both picking and production line distribution.

SHANGHAI, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in autonomous mobile robots, has expanded collaboration with electronic components manufacturer Siemens Switchgear Ltd., Shanghai with the second phase of a smart manufacturing automation project. The expansion introduces more of Geekplus's goods-to-person picking and materials handling robots to the multi-robot configuration and opens up a further 3000m2 of automated warehousing space. The system achieved a delivery accuracy rate of 100%, with materials accuracy of over 99.98% in the production line.

Siemens Switchgear Ltd., Shanghai first joined forces with Geekplus in 2019 and successfully built a full-process flexible automated intelligent logistics factory using four types of Geekplus robots: P800R goods-to-person picking robots, MP1000R moving robots, RS2 tote-to-person robots, and X-series four-way shuttles for high-density storage. The entire manufacturing process is now automated with robots, from inbound receiving, to in-store stock management, outbound stock collection, and production line delivery.

Junzhe Yang, Vice President of China Region at Geekplus, said: "We are very proud of this end-to-end automation success with Siemens Switchgear Ltd., Shanghai. The company makes cutting-edge electronics technology, and Geekplus uses robotics technology to power their operations. The result is a beautiful example of how well smart intralogistics can function."

With the growth of Siemens Switchgear's business, new demands for storage capacity, material informatization, distribution timeliness, and accuracy have arisen. The implementation of a Plan For Every Part (PFEP) logistics model is a key step for Siemens Switchgear Ltd., Shanghai to react to this new reality. Entrusting the running of the site to Geekplus's smart technology and sophisticated software provides the 360° inventory oversight that this strategy requires. Geekplus has created a fully automated, flexible, multi-robot solution that represents a breathrough in intelligent manufacturing.

In this second phase of the project, Geekplus added more MP1000R moving robots equipped with laser-guided simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) capabilities to the production line without interrupting operations. Managed by Geekplus's warehouse management system, these robots autonomously carry out on-time delivery of raw materials to where they are needed in the production line. This precise matching of required materials and delivery times reduces line side warehouse space requirements by half and yields a material handling accuracy rate of over 99.98%.

In realizing this expansion, Geekplus engineers listened to Siemens Switchgear's experiences with the first-phase configuration. To better meet the client's needs, the Geekplus team optimized the paths layout of the four-way shuttle storage system and the layout of the picking workstations. The outbound throughput rate has increased from 500 pallets per day to 1000 pallets per day. They also added a steel platform to create a second storage level operated by the original P800R fleet, with a new cluster of P800Rs equipped with square pallet docking with low-level hoists in the materials receiving area on the ground floor. These additions, along with more MP1000R moving robots, have been seamlessly integrated into Siemens Switchgear's fully automated facility and freed up an additional 3000m2 of storage space.

Geekplus and Siemens Switchgear Ltd., Shanghai will further deepen their cooperation, expand application scenarios, explore innovative solutions, and continue to lead the intelligent transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

