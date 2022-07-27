SouthState receives Forbes' "Best-in-State Banks" awards and earns "Best Places to Work" distinction

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState today announced it has been named to Forbes' "Best-in-State Banks" list, earning the No. 1 ranking in Florida and the No. 3 spot in South Carolina, making SouthState one of only nine banks in the country to earn the distinction in two states.

SouthState has been named to Forbes' (PRNewswire)

This is the second consecutive year the bank has earned the top spot on the list in Florida and the fifth consecutive year the company has made the list in South Carolina.

In addition, SouthState was named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina by Best Companies Group, in partnership with SC Biz News. The distinction comes as a result of the evaluation of company workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as an employee survey.

"SouthState is a leading regional bank in the Southeast, thanks to the hard work of our 5,000+ employees who serve more than one million customers," said John Corbett, CEO. "When it comes to banking, we know our customers have lots of choices, and we are honored they choose us. It means a lot to us to repeatedly receive these top distinctions, both as the bank of choice and the employer of choice."

Between one and five banks and credit unions were awarded the best-in-state designation by Forbes. Nationwide, 133 banks, or only 2.7 percent of all banks in America, made the list, available here.

To identify the best banks in each state, Forbes and market research firm Statista conducted in-depth interviews with more than 26,000 U.S. citizens on their banking relationships. Respondents ranked banks on overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as six key areas: trust, terms and conditions (including reasonable and transparent fees), branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState logo (PRNewsfoto/South State Bank N.A.) (PRNewswire)

