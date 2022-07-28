VANGUARD® EXPANDS ITS BATTERY POWER LINEUP WITH NEW 7KWH DIECAST PACK

Power Provider Reinforces Its Commitment to Electrification with New Battery Option

MILWAUKEE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Offering more power and more choices than ever before, Briggs & Stratton is excited to announce the launch of the new Vanguard® 7kWh* Diecast Commercial Battery . The 7kWh pack comes as an answer to OEMs' requests for a flexible battery solution that can be utilized in a wider variety of applications including turf, golf and recreation. With this latest addition, Vanguard now offers a competitive range of battery power solutions including 1.5kWh, 3.8kWh, 5kWh and 10kWh options.

Offering more power and more choices than ever before, Briggs & Stratton is excited to announce the launch of the new Vanguard® 7kWh Diecast Commercial Battery. (PRNewswire)

"Vanguard is committed to being the premier power solutions provider to our OEM partners. The best way we can do that is to invest in cutting edge technology that can be easily integrated into the equipment that makes our world run smoothly," said Chris Davison, senior marketing manager, Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "By placing a greater emphasis on electrification and adding solutions like the 7kWh pack, we are solidifying that commitment and setting both our customers and Vanguard up for ongoing success."

Building on the rugged design of the 3.8kWh Commercial Battery , the pack's Cellular Module Assembly (CMA) units are packed and protected in a diecast aluminum casing to provide ultimate durability and maximum protection against extreme temperatures, impact, vibration, moisture and dirt. The battery utilizes advanced Lithium-Ion chemistry and technology to ensure reliable performance and features a Battery Management System that monitors voltage and temperature to assure safe and efficient operations.

With a compact footprint, the 7kWh battery delivers more power in a smaller package and can be scaled in parallel with additional Vanguard battery packs to meet larger equipment power needs. The battery can be fully charged in less than eight hours and has a charging temperature range of -10°C to 50°C.

Because it includes the battery, charger and BMS all in one complete solution, the 7kWh Commercial Battery is easily integrated into OEM equipment. The battery also features a dual CANbus communication protocol that allows OEMs to communicate with the battery's J1939 (automotive standard) CANbus and uses the second CANbus to communicate with any existing communication network without having to reprogram a legacy system.

*Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

Designed for a life of up to 2,000 cycles with almost no scheduled maintenance needs and backed by a robust three year commercial limited warranty, the 7kWh Commercial Battery delivers the reliable, powerful performance OEMs have come to expect from Vanguard. For more information about the battery pack and all Vanguard electrification solutions, click here .

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Briggs & Stratton Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton