VNUE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF FULL SOUNDSTR DEPLOYMENT IN KEY WEST, FL

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE) today announced that the company is launching an aggressive campaign to deploy its Soundstr Music Recognition Technology in every bar, restaurant and hotel in Key West, FL, and has brought on local resources to have "boots on the ground" for the rollout.

Key West is one of the most sought-after vacation spots in the world, attracting around five million tourists per year by planes, boats (including cruise ships), and automobiles. It also boasts a large number of businesses that utilize music. In fact, the famed Duval Street is lined with no less than 143 bars – in less than two miles.

"Key West is the perfect location to start our aggressive rollout," said CEO Zach Bair. "As a tourism destination, and as a city that relies on tourism, there is a plentiful amount of entertainment centered around music. And for VNUE, having this large concentration of clientele makes a lot of sense in terms of installation and support."

In order to facilitate the rollout, VNUE has brought on a local resource, Ben Hennington, who will coordinate the installations and sign up and interact with clients.

Soundstr is a cloud-based platform that also includes custom designed devices, called Soundstr Pulse, which are installed in brick-and-mortar establishments. Soundstr is able to accurately detect both live and recorded music, and provides a rich set of data, including but not limited to song name, artist, publisher, writer, and the PROs who are responsible for collecting royalties – something that has not been able to be done previously. This data will help business owners negotiate a more fair license agreement with the performing rights organizations (PROs) such as ASCAP, BMI, SESAC, and GMR, and additionally, the valuable data that VNUE collects will help ensure that the correct songwriters are being paid.

Interested businesses may receive the Soundstr Pulse devices for no cost whatsoever. Additionally, in the next several months, VNUE will be offering both playlist functionality – meaning clients will be able to play fully licensed music directly from Soundstr – as well as the ability to opt-in for advertising, which will help to offset licensing costs that businesses pay. One of the strongest points about Soundstr Pulse is that it does have high quality audio output capabilities (for use with advertising and for playlists), as well as Bluetooth beacon technology that will be leveraged for non-invasive advertising.

"What people don't realize is that a lot of the time, the correct songwriters and artists are not being properly compensated for royalties due, because the performing rights organizations have no idea what is actually being played," said Bair. "Soundstr solves this problem and also creates a mechanism that we believe will simultaneously help to reduce music licensing costs to licensees, as well as a path for a 'pay-per-play' utility model. There are substantial benefits to business owners: lower costs, make sure artists get paid. Be one of the good guys!"

Interested businesses in Key West may contact Ben Hennington at ben.hennington@vnue.com, or by calling him at 305.304.1232.

Performing Rights Organizations are welcome to reach out to Tony Cardenas at tony@vnue.com, for more information.

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc., (OTC: VNUE) is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform (www.set.fm), exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). VNUE also recently acquired StageIt (www.stageit.com), one of the oldest and most well-known ticketed livestreaming platforms.

The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology. VNUE also holds a 4.99% stake in RockHouse Live International, a new live music venue & restaurant chain that was recently launched in Clearwater Beach Florida, and which is expanding globally, with new locations opened in Key West, FL, and Oxford, MS.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing as well as new service lines noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations we will be providing services in, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

