Zimmer Biomet and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) Announce Creation of the HSS/Zimmer Biomet Innovation Center for Artificial Intelligence in Robotic Joint Replacement

WARSAW, Ind. and NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health, today announced a first-of-its-kind, three-year agreement to create the HSS/Zimmer Biomet (ZB) Innovation Center for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotic Joint Replacement. Through the collaboration, ZB and HSS aim to develop new decision support tools, powered by data collection and machine learning, to provide data-driven recommendations to surgeons for robotic-assisted joint surgery.

"Forging a multi-year collaboration with a leading orthopedics institution combines HSS' clinical expertise with Zimmer Biomet's expertise in surgical robotics and AI modeling," said Ivan Tornos, Chief Operating Officer at Zimmer Biomet. "This agreement, which is our second collaboration with HSS in two years, advances our vision to accelerate impactful innovation through strategic third-party relationships."

The decision support tools, which will be integrated into the ROSA® Knee and ROSA® Hip systems, will further expand the capabilities of ZB's ZBEdge™ suite of smart, digital and robotic technologies designed to deliver transformative data-powered clinical insights with the goal of improving patient outcomes.

"As a world leader in orthopedics, we strive to find opportunities to innovate towards improving patient care," said Michael P. Ast, MD, Chief Medical Innovation Officer at HSS. "Leveraging data analytics and AI in this collaboration could enable us to improve clinical results in robotic-assisted joint replacement surgeries."

Over the course of the collaboration, a team of HSS surgeons and ZB data scientists will work together to develop and test hypotheses that use data-driven insights to address common clinical challenges associated with joint replacement surgery. The goal is to use the validated hypotheses to inform the development of algorithms for the decision support tools.

"Through this unique collaboration, HSS can apply our knowledge and expertise to transform musculoskeletal care with innovative technologies that can improve clinical outcomes, patient experience and cost efficiency in a meaningful way," said Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO at HSS.

"Together we hope to create clinically validated decision support tools that rely on real-world patient and procedural data to inform actionable recommendations that help surgeons achieve predictable and reproducible clinical outcomes," said Nitin Goyal, MD, Chief Science, Technology and Innovation Officer at Zimmer Biomet.

